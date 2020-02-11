A Lewiston woman faces one felony count of aggravated assault for allegedly attempting to run over a pedestrian with her Honda Civic.
Eshaniah R. McGahuey, 22, faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted of aggravated assault.
Police allege McGahuey was in an argument with the alleged victim on the 3300 block of Fourth Street in Lewiston when the alleged victim decided to walk away from McGahuey, who was in her Honda Civic, court documents said.
McGahuey allegedly was driving westbound on the 400 block of Bryden Avenue and drove past Fourth Street heading toward Bryden Canyon Road when she turned her vehicle around in the middle of the street into oncoming traffic, court documents said.
McGahuey allegedly drove over the north curb of Bryden Avenue and cut across the grass at the northwest corner of Bryden Avenue and Fourth Street and drove directly at the alleged victim as he was walking on the sidewalk, court documents said.
The alleged victim told police that he had to jump into the grass to avoid being struck. “McGahuey would have ran him over with her vehicle if he had not jumped out of the way,” court documents said.
McGahuey allegedly almost hit a vehicle while reentering Fourth Street and then backed up quickly over the curb and into the grass again, as the alleged victim again refused to get in the car with her, court documents said.
The two allegedly returned separately to a residence on the 3300 block of Fourth Street, where the argument resumed. The alleged victim told police that McGahuey “began physically attacking him and he forcibly pushed her away, striking her in the mouth,” court documents said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam released McGahney on her own recognizance provided she follow a no-contact order put in place Monday afternoon that forbids any direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim in the case.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for Feb. 19.
