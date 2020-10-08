A Lewiston woman is charged with felony aggravated assault and malicious injury to property after police say she used a baseball bat to threaten a woman and damage her car.
Courtney N. Devorak, 23, was arraigned by video Wednesday in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court. Judge Michelle Evans set a $5,000 bond in the case and issued a no-contact order between Devorak and Tiona McDade, the alleged victim in the case.
Lewiston police were called to 1808 Powers Ave. in Lewiston on Saturday because a woman was hitting a car with a baseball bat. McDade told police Devorak attacked her car, a 2015 black Chevrolet Trax, with a baseball bat. McDade told police she was visiting her old boyfriend about $20 she said he owed her. McDade got the money and was outside when Devorak came outside with a baseball bat, court records said.
McDade got in her car, and Devorak allegedly started hitting her car with the bat, court records said. McDade had to move out of the way because Devorak was swinging the bat at her. Devorak struck the vehicle with the bat several times. The windshield was shattered, both tail lights were broken and there was a fresh paint mark where Devorak hit the rear window on the vehicle, causing more than $1,000 in damage, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony aggravated assault is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony malicious injury to property is five years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for Oct. 21.