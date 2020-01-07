A Lewiston woman faces up to five years in prison, $50,000 fine and a mandatory suspension of her driver’s license for a police pursuit in the Orchards on Sunday evening where she allegedly “deliberately crashed” into two Lewiston police vehicles.
Karen Goodner, 59, was arrested and initially held on charges of battery of an officer, aggravated assault, eluding police and resisting arrest Sunday. She was charged on Monday with felony eluding and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, court documents said.
A neighbor of Goodner’s on the 1000 block of Airway Avenue called police Sunday evening around 6 p.m. to report Goodner “was having a mental breakdown, was yelling, driving around like crazy and she was afraid someone was going to get hurt,” court documents said.
Another person standing near several parked cars on the 1000 block of Airway Avenue motioned to Goodner to slow down. Goodner allegedly swerved her vehicle at the man, causing him “to jump out of the way to avoid being hit,” court documents said.
Police received another call reporting an erratic driver in a Subaru Forester near 10th Street and Burrell Avenue, court documents said.
Police located Goodner heading east on Burrell Avenue. “Goodner was driving very erratically and was at times partially driving in the oncoming lane,” court documents said.
Lewiston police officer Jon Moyle turned on his lights and hit his sirens, but Goodner allegedly did not stop and then led police on a pursuit that last 10 minutes at speeds that did not exceed 40 mph, “endangering her life, the life of those around her and the officers in the pursuit,” court documents said.
Goodner drove into a cul-de-sac near the 800 block of Grelle Avenue, where Moyle stopped his police vehicle but left room for Goodner to maneuver her Subaru behind his vehicle. But Goodner did not stop and did not move behind Moyle’s vehicle, court documents said.
“She instead rammed the front of my patrol vehicle and then hit Officer (Chris) Reese’s patrol vehicle and continued to flee,” court documents said.
Moyle then pulled his vehicle behind Goodner’s and she allegedly rammed his vehicle a second time before driving away. Police pursued Goodner back to the 1000 block of Airway Avenue, where Goodner stopped and police attempted to arrest her, court documents said.
Goodner allegedly attempted to prevent officers from placing her in handcuffs, court documents said.
“She actively resisted by pulling her hands into her chest,” Moyle said in his statement of probable cause. “She would not place her hands behind her back. I had to deploy my taser to get Goodner to comply.”
No one was injured during the pursuit and arrest, police said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set Goodner’s preliminary hearing for Jan. 15.
