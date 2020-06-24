A Lewiston woman is charged with felony domestic battery from an incident police say happened Monday in which the woman allegedly hit a man with a large wrench, cutting his arm and causing a large welt on his shin at a residence on Birch Avenue.
Karla E. White, 40, was arraigned by video Tuesday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court. Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a $5,000 bond in the case and set pretrial conditions should White post bond.
Evans set the bond and pretrial conditions based on a concern that there had been 10 Lewiston police contacts since July 2018 dealing with an ongoing domestic dispute. Court records said White had also told police “she was going to go back and beat the victim again after she got out of jail.”
Police responded to a domestic dispute in which White informed police that the man had pushed her in the gravel. White told police the two were arguing because the man “doesn’t do anything around the house,” court records said.
The man told police he was loading his tools into his vehicle when he was attacked by White, who was swinging a big wrench. The wrench was a 1-inch Indestro Super End wrench. The man put his arm up to defend himself and ended up with an injury that was consistent with a defensive wound, court records said.
The man said White attacked him from the bottom of the stairs to the porch and hit him in the shin with the large wrench. The man had a large welt on his right shin and a cut, court records said.
Evans also issued a no-contact order forbidding White from direct or indirect contact with the victim in the case. The no-contact order is for two years unless a judge ends it sooner.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony domestic battery is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for July 1.