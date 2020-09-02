A woman used a plastic cup to break a window in a cell at the Nez Perce County Jail on Monday morning.
Melissa A. Hammond, 41, of Lewiston, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on a felony charge of injuring jails Tuesday afternoon, where Judge Karin Seubert did not set a bond in the case. Hammond is being held on two $1,500 bonds in two misdemeanor cases where she is charged with battery and violating a no-contact order.
Nez Perce County Jail deputies placed Hammond in a transfer holding cell Aug. 26 after she told medical staff that she had been exposed to someone who had a confirmed positive case of COVID-19. The transfer holding cell kept Hammond separated from other inmates to prevent exposure, court records said.
Monday morning, Hammond requested an ice pack from deputies, but she was told that medical staff did not authorize her to have an ice pack. “Hammond became very angry and began striking the inside of the window of transfer holding with her plastic, jail issued cup. This caused a spider web type crack in the cell window,” court records said.
Deputies moved Hammond to a safe cell to prevent her from injuring herself and the deputies confiscated her jail cup, spork and eyeglasses, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony injuring jails is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 9.