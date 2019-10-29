The terms just keep getting better for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality loan the city of Lewiston is using to fund improvements at its wastewater treatment plant.
City Engineer Shawn Stubbers told the Lewiston City Council Monday that the state agency recently informed the Public Works Department that it will match the interest rate it is giving the city for its separate water treatment plant loan. That reduction from 2.75 percent to 1.5 percent means the city will be able to repay the debt in 15 years instead of 20 years.
That lowered the interest rate to 1.375 percent, when accounting for the shorter term.
Stubbers said DEQ offered the lower rate because the project to rebuild the water treatment plant qualified for “disadvantaged community” status. And since the wastewater treatment plant project is in the same community, it matched the rate for that loan.
But DEQ wasn’t done there. Public Works staff also applied for the agency’s “sponsorship program” that helps property owners abandon their existing septic systems by helping cities expand their public sewer systems. The city landed the award and will gain $250,000 through a further interest rate reduction to 1.2605 percent.
“DEQ, I can’t say enough about those guys,” Stubbers said. “They’ve been awesome about this.”
The money will be dedicated to expanding projects in the eastern Lewiston Orchards to add sewer lines where they have never existed before. The city and the Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency recently added hundreds of feet of sewer main in the area that helped more than five dozen homes switch or commit to switching from septic systems to city sewer service.
Concerns about groundwater pollution have risen in recent years, and studies have linked the contamination to the high density of septic systems in the area.
In all, interest savings from the lower rate for the wastewater treatment plant project are estimated at $5.3 million over the life of the loan, according to the city. The total loan amount is $29,181,000.
The council unanimously approved the loans, minus Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder, who was absent. The picture wasn’t entirely rosy, however. Stubbers said bids for the wastewater treatment plant project came in almost 12 percent higher than expected, with Williams Brother Construction LLC of Spokane submitting the low qualifying bid of $34,057,375.
An earlier engineer’s estimate pegged the cost at $30,500,000. But Stubbers said the engineering firm underestimated the amount of shoring that will be needed to hold back groundwater from the plant. The additional shoring will increase the cost by about $1 million.
Concrete costs are about $800,000 more than anticipated, he added, and the overall cost for materials combined with a bidding environment full of busy contractors to push the price even higher.
Stubbers said the difference will be largely covered by drawing down reserve accounts in the city’s wastewater fund. The council voted 6-0 to award the contract to the Spokane firm. Construction is set to begin in about a month and last until 2022.
In other business, the council unanimously accepted federal grants for city transit to add same-day Dial-A-Ride service and purchase two new Dial-A-Ride buses. The program currently offers next-day service, but the same-day service will allow senior citizens and people with disabilities more flexibility for needs like doctor and pharmacy appointments.
The new buses will replace two backup buses that have been in service since 2008.
