Lewiston walkway project on track

A federally funded $458,000 project to add an ADA-compliant pedestrian path down the steep hill between Prospect and Snake River avenues is finally underway after delays related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been hard to get supplies and materials during COVID, and (the contractor) had COVID-related staffing issues,” said city street projects Supervising Engineer Alannah Bailey, adding there is also a delay getting a new pedestrian-activated crossing signal for the bottom of the path where it crosses with Snake River Avenue and joins the Lewiston levee pathway system.
Lewiston construction firm M.L. Albright & Sons beat out the only other bidder for the project, the Knife River Corporation’s Mountain West division in Boise, with a bid of $457,988. Knife River’s bid was $477,770. The project is funded with a Federal Lands Access Program grant, with a 7.34 percent match from the city of Lewiston. The project was eligible for the funding because it improves access to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-owned levee system.
The path begins at the southern end of DeMolay Park in the 1400 block of Prospect Avenue. It generally follows a well-worn dirt path that has been maintained by neighbors over the decades, but features a switchback near the bottom to maintain a disabled access-compliant grade.
“So it’s there for people with disabilities or mobility issues to be able to access the levee path,” Bailey said.
The project should still be done by the original deadline of mid-November, despite the delays in getting started, Bailey added. The components of the pedestrian-activated signal should arrive by December. Infrastructure for the signal will already be in place, so Albright’s workers should be able to install things quickly.
“Everything will be sitting there, and they’ll just do the final setup,”she said. “It will take less than a week, probably just a day or two.”
Both lanes of Snake River Avenue have been shifted to the west during the project to give crews room to work. They will remain open during construction, save for a few times when flaggers may have to briefly stop traffic for safety reasons or to move equipment in or out of the site.
The budget for the 900-foot asphalt path also includes landscaping like the removal of overgrown brush and small trees from the hillside, grading and reseeding. Once complete, it will offer the only fully marked access point on a 1.25-mile stretch of Snake River Avenue that features multiple adjacent recreational opportunities.
“It’s a pretty nice pathway,” Bailey said. “There’s nothing set up right now between the levee and (Prospect Avenue). People walk on the road because there’s not an existing sidewalk. So this is really the only accessibility between Southway (Avenue) and Prospect Grade.”
