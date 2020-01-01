A Clarkston 18-year-old facing multiple felonies in Asotin County is also a person of interest in a rash of broken windows in downtown Lewiston last weekend.
Ryan M.L. Robinson is in Asotin County Jail with his bond revoked, facing two felony counts of harassment threats to kill, felony third-degree assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, minor exhibiting the effects of alcohol in public, and two counts of third-degree theft stemming from a “drunken rampage” Saturday night, court documents said.
Robinson was out on bond for felony burglary, felony harassment threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and minor exhibiting the effects of alcohol from an incident Dec. 17 at the Best Western RiverTree Inn on the 1200 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston, court documents said.
While out on an unsecured $20,000 bond, Robinson allegedly threatened to kill a woman when she confronted Robinson and an unknown male for knocking over a birdbath in a neighbor’s yard on the 500 block of 11th Street in Clarkston at about 9:30 p.m., court documents said.
Robinson also allegedly threatened the woman’s son, who had gotten his mother to come inside the house after he heard the threats against his mother’s life, court documents said. Robinson allegedly used vulgar language in making the threats and was walking toward the woman when he made the threats, court documents said.
The son feared “for his mother’s life and safety due to the fact ... Ryan had snapped so quickly,” court documents said.
The assault on a police officer charge occurred when Robinson was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital; he allegedly struck an Asotin County deputy and spit on the Clarkston police officer who arrested him, court documents said.
“Spitting on anyone is one of the most vile, unsanitary, demeaning actions one could do to another human being, not to mention a police officer performing their official duties protecting society from Ryan, who was on yet another drunken rampage committing crimes,” Clarkston police Sgt. Darin Boyd said in a statement of probable cause.
Lewiston police identified Robinson on Tuesday afternoon as the person of interest in a rash of vandalism from Saturday night in downtown Lewiston where nine businesses, one apartment and one motorist reported windows busted out by rocks, Lewiston police Community Policing Officer Mike Shore said.
Robinson was identified from still photos from the videos captured during several incidents that caused $5,000 to $10,000 in estimated damages, and was interviewed by Lewiston police while he was in custody in Asotin County Jail, Shore said.
“Robinson did advise he was the subject in some still photos from the videos,” Shore said.
Robinson faces up to life in prison for the felony burglary, up to five years on the three felony harassment threats to kill charges and five years on the third-degree assault on a police officer felony charge, Asotin County Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie said.
The theft charges from Saturday’s arrest are related to Robinson allegedly stealing a snowman holiday decoration from a front yard on the 1100 block of 11th Street and a man-shaped traffic cone from another yard on the same block Saturday night, court documents said.
After Saturday’s arrest, Robinson allegedly told police “when he drinks he ‘blacks out’ and does ‘crazy’ things,” court documents said. “(He) wished he could take back what happened.”
On Dec. 17, Robinson allegedly threatened to slit the throat of a hotel employee at the Best Western RiverTree Inn while destroying the lobby, court documents said.
Robinson, who was not a guest at the hotel, allegedly walked past the counter toward the door that leads to the guest area and swimming pool when a hotel employee asked if she could help him, court documents said.
Robinson allegedly used vulgar language in response to the employee’s offer of assistance. The employee then told Robinson he needed to leave the hotel two times. Robinson allegedly threatened to kill the employee, who then told him she was going to call police. Robinson allegedly replied he was going to slit her throat and then he attempted to climb over the counter to attack her, court documents said.
Robinson allegedly swung at the employee several times, but the high counter prevented him from hitting her, then he allegedly started throwing things at her and on the ground while shouting he was going to slit her throat. The employee went back to the kitchen area while Robinson “continued to destroy the lobby,” court documents said. The estimated damage to the lobby was $505, court documents said.
When officers arrived at the hotel, a table was flipped over, the back of a chair had been taken off, electronics were torn from the wall and thrown, and a computer for guest check-ins “was hanging by a wire off the counter, broken at the top,” court documents said.
Police did not find any knives on Robinson when he was arrested Dec. 17.
Robinson’s initial arraignment is set for Jan. 6.
