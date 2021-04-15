The Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission gave its stamp of approval Wednesday evening to a new downtown urban renewal district designed to spur further growth in the city’s historic core.
The Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency approved an amended plan that formed the district earlier this year, and the commissioners reviewed it for conformity with the city’s comprehensive plan. They voted 5-0 (commissioners Richard Kremer and Corey Sandstrom were absent) to forward the amended urban renewal plan to the Lewiston City Council for final consideration.
Commissioner Joan Hunter wondered about the plan’s consideration of several traffic options to improve circulation downtown, including the return of two-way traffic to Main Street. She felt that option increased the chances of a collision, but Lewiston Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch explained that it was simply one option of many that would be subject to normal approval processes.
Overall, Hunter said she was “totally for” the plan. Commissioner Rick Tousley said he had a hard time finding any faults within its pages.
Wednesday’s meeting included a public hearing on the proposed new district, but no one testified or submitted comments in advance. In general, the district will function like the URA’s other revenue allocation areas by collecting taxes on the growth in property values within the district over the years.
Depending on the pace of growth, it can take several years for such districts to accumulate enough money to fund infrastructure projects the city hopes will attract even more growth.
But the city and agency can also issue bonds so they can tackle projects earlier, then repay the debt with property tax revenues as they come in.
Von Tersch told commissioners that the plan for the district contemplates several projects, including improvements to water, wastewater, parking, roads, wayfinding aids and other utilities that can encourage investments in both buildings and businesses.
An earlier downtown revenue allocation area closed last year because of the settlement of a lawsuit filed by Nez Perce County against the city of Lewiston in 2016. Over its lifetime, the old area funded millions of dollars in improvements, like the rebuilding of First and Fifth streets, and helped stimulate $37 million worth of redevelopment, according to city officials. If it had remained open, the area would have continued to accumulate revenue on growth based on increases in property values since its formation in 2005.
The closure meant that the agency’s ability to collect property taxes on all that new value went away, and it will start again from zero if the city council votes for its creation.
