Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency pondering next project

The Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency has its eye on a new revenue allocation area in downtown Lewiston that could focus on a number of pressing problems, including the replacement of century-old water lines that are hampering redevelopment.
Agency board members discussed forming the new area at their Tuesday meeting. They voted to recommend closure of the previous downtown revenue allocation area in June after Nez Perce County officials expressed no interest in renegotiating the settlement of a 2016 lawsuit.
The terms of that settlement stipulated that the agency’s ability to collect property taxes would be reset to zero if it undertook any new projects, so the Lewiston City Council followed the recommendation and closed the area last month. But that action didn’t preclude the opening of a new area that would start accumulating tax revenues as properties in the area increase in value over time.
Board member and City Councilor Bob Blakey listed several potential projects the agency could tackle once it rebuilds its coffers, with the water lines at the top of his list.
“I would say there’s plenty of room for discussion about continued development and improvement of water lines down Main (Street), or wherever engineering tells us they have to be,” Blakey said.
Other projects he mentioned include the rehabilitation of dilapidated stairways that connect downtown with Normal Hill, a parking/public access area near the Fifth Street footbridge to the levee, and wayfinding signs that are recommended in the city’s downtown master plan.
Blakey said the signs could help alleviate a problem he personally experienced recently when he met a visitor to Clarkston who didn’t know how to use the levee paths to reach downtown Lewiston.
Agency board members agreed to have Lewiston Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch gather information about the possible boundaries and potential revenues for a reformed downtown revenue allocation area to bring to their next meeting. They planned on using that information to put together a formal presentation to the city council at one of its upcoming work sessions.
Von Tersch also suggested seeking input from city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County elected officials and staff on the projects they think are appropriate for the agency to handle.
In other business:
The agency unanimously approved its fiscal year 2021 budget, which includes the rollover of approximately $400,000 allocated to the expansion of sewer lines into the eastern Lewiston Orchards. The project’s primary goal is to reduce the number of septic systems in the area that are believed to contribute to low water quality in the Lindsay Creek and Tammany Creek watersheds, and its first phase helped several homeowners decommission their systems.
Von Tersch said a second phase didn’t materialize this year, but board members directed her to begin the process of moving toward soliciting bids for that work, which would extend sewer lines down Cedar Avenue. Construction could begin early next year.
Board members voted unanimously to rebate the agency’s leftover funds from the now-closed downtown revenue allocation area to the four taxing entities. The city of Lewiston will receive $170,550.87; Nez Perce County $92,711.43; the Lewiston School District $15,292.90; and the Port of Lewiston $2,048.41.
