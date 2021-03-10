The board of the Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency unanimously approved its 2020 annual report Tuesday and received a clean annual audit.
Board members also gave unanimous approval to the audit, which was conducted by Presnell Gage of Lewiston. The annual report generally states the agency’s accomplishments for the past year, its plan for the coming year and presents an outline of its financial situation, according to Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch.
The major event Von Tersch cited for 2020 was the closure of the downtown Lewiston revenue allocation area, and the agency’s efforts to open a new one that can begin accumulating property taxes to help fund future infrastructure projects. The board advanced the area at its meeting last month.
The Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and vote on the creation of the new area tonight at 5:30 at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. The meeting will also be viewable online at cityoflewiston.org. If commissioners OK the plan, it will be forwarded to the Lewiston City Council for final approval.
Regarding the annual audit, Presnell Gage Associate Partner Dawn Aliverti told the board that its inspections of the agency’s finances and internal controls found no deficiencies in either category.