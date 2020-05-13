Members of the Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency board generally resigned themselves Tuesday to the likelihood that they won’t be able to take advantage of increased property values in downtown Lewiston to fund infrastructure projects there.
The agency funds projects through an instrument in state law called tax increment financing. It draws boundaries around a “revenue allocation area” that needs redevelopment because of factors like blight, then adds up all the property values in that area to set a base value.
From that moment forward, the agency collects the property taxes on all the new value created in the area above that base value. It can then wait for money to accumulate to fund infrastructure projects, or use the promise of future revenue to borrow money. In the case of downtown Lewiston, that base was set in 2005, and property values have risen sharply since then.
The revenue generated by that increase in value was directed at paying off the bonds that financed the reconstruction of First and Fifth streets in 2010. But those debts were paid off well ahead of schedule in March, leaving the agency with the question of whether to leave the area open to take on new projects or close it and return the property value to the tax rolls.
But that question is complicated by the 2015 settlement of a Nez Perce County lawsuit against the city of Lewiston and the URA. The settlement stipulates that starting a new project in the downtown area would reset the tax base there, effectively choking off funding for years by taking away all that taxable value that has built up since 2005.
Some agency officials have expressed a desire to undertake new projects downtown, especially the replacement of ancient water lines that have hampered development for years. They have also expressed interest in helping Nez Perce County with infrastructure improvements when it builds a new courthouse on Main Street in the next few years.
But the county commissioners have voiced a strong desire to close the area so the property taxes from the total value in the area will flow to the taxing entities. Agency board member and county commission Chairman Don Beck said that was the primary message in a letter the commissioners sent the URA this week.
“It was just to remind you that we’re watching and want to do what we already agreed to do some time ago and follow the steps in closing this URA down,” Beck said at Tuesday’s virtual URA meeting.
Closing the area would return nearly $37 million to the tax rolls, bringing about $364,000 in new tax revenue to the city in the first year, $198,000 to the county, $33,000 to the school district and $4,000 to the port, according to numbers calculated in January by Lewiston Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch. If the agency chooses to leave the downtown area open, Von Tersch estimated it could accumulate at least $6.5 million by the time it closes in 2029, but wouldn’t be able to use it for a project until then because that would reset the base.
“There’s a nice increment, but we can’t use that increment to take on a new project and get in and out in seven years,” board member and city Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh said, noting the need for new revenue projections. “Given that short window of less than eight years, I think we’re somewhat limited.”
Another option would be to close the area, then form a completely new one. It would have the advantage of a new 20-year lifetime and not have the strings attached by the county settlement, but would still have to start the process of accumulating value from a newly set base.
Agency board member and Lewiston City Councilor Bob Blakey said he would like to see the downtown area live on, even if its annual revenues are limited. That funding could be used to cover some more affordable infrastructure projects, like providing broadband to a proposed downtown Lewiston business incubator, he suggested.
In other business, the agency board declined to pursue the refinancing of the bonds the Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency used to fund a sewer project in the eastern Lewiston Orchards in 2018.
Von Tersch told the board at last month’s meeting that bond counsel Cameron Arial suggested the refinancing to take advantage of interest rates that have been slashed to help stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Tuesday, Von Tersch said a review of the financial data involved in the project found a possible potential savings of only $150,000. And that interest may never be paid anyway since the agency has a track record of paying off its debts well in advance, she added.
Marsh said that estimated refinancing costs of between $40,000 and $60,000 also detracted from the proposal.
“It seems not prudent to not invest that money and get a ‘maybe’ return,” Marsh said. “But it was a great exercise to go through, and it doesn’t mean we can’t look at it in the future.”
The agency board still agreed to vote next month on a letter of engagement for Arial as its bond counsel going forward. Arial will only be paid if he helps execute any financial instruments for the agency.
