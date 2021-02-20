The reconstruction of Bryden Avenue, Main and D streets, and 21st Street are some of the most important — and most expensive — transportation improvements the city of Lewiston wants to accomplish over the next two decades.
Local residents will get the chance Monday night to comment on those priorities and others in Lewiston’s draft 2020 transportation plan, a document that will help guide the city’s future investments in critical transportation infrastructure.
City Engineer Dustin Johnson said the plan is a stand-alone document. But he expects the appendix of prioritized projects called the Capital Improvement Plan will get the most attention.
“It basically says, ‘This is our network, this is what all the data says, and based off the analysis of that data, this is what we’re projecting for projects,’ ” Johnson said.
A public hearing on the plan will help kick off the regular Lewiston City Council meeting that begins at 6 p.m. at the City Library, 411 D St. Comments may be provided in person, by emailing City Clerk Kari Ravencroft at kravencroft@cityoflewiston.org or by leaving a voicemail at (208) 746-3676. The council will vote on whether to adopt the plan later in the meeting.
According to the city, the plan establishes goals and objectives, consolidates projects from other existing transportation plans and studies conducted over the past decade, and identifies new projects based on analysis of existing conditions.
The list of projects on the Capital Improvement Plan range in size and significance from multimillion-dollar road reconstructions to relatively minor revisions like bike lane additions that only cost a few hundred bucks. In all, it outlines more than 150 improvements to the city’s entire transportation network.
The top two priorities are widening and completing other improvements to Bryden Avenue, with the first phase between Fourth and Seventh streets, for an estimated $8.1 million. The next phase is between Seventh Street and Thain Road for an estimated $6.9 million.
“With the condition of the road, and the accidents that are occurring, and pavement conditions, and lack of sidewalks and the traffic volumes, that just shot Bryden all the way to the top,” Johnson said.
That project will largely have to rely on federal transportation funds that are still a long way from being allocated. The first phase is currently on the calendar for construction in 2035. But the effort will receive some of its local funding from the Briden Avenue revenue allocation area created by the Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency.
Downtown, the plan puts a high priority on fixing the roadways and sidewalks on the district’s two primary streets. Main Street would be rebuilt between the Interstate Bridge and Jefferson Street, while D Street would get the same treatment between First Street and 250 feet short of Temple Lane, where it would connect with previously completed improvements.
The estimated costs to rebuild those two stretches is about $6.3 million, according to the plan.
A $365,000 “mini-roundabout” at the intersection of 10th Street and Burrell Avenue is next on the list. The roundabout would improve safety at the junction, according to the plan.
The top five projects are rounded out by one of the most expensive items on the list, the $9.4 million reconstruction of 21st Street between Seventh Avenue and the Nez Perce Grade. In addition to the complete rebuilding of the roadway, the project would make all sidewalk corners compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and fix other sidewalk problems.
The entire plan is available for review at bit.ly/3uhGq5x.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.