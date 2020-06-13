The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Lewiston Transit a $1.4 million grant Friday to help it with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding is from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and can be used to support transit service operations, including administrative and preventive maintenance expenses and activities related to transit security, according to a news release.
“The focus is on COVID-19 related expenditures and other day-to-day operational expenditures that may be difficult to fund as agencies may have a difficult time funding transit due to a loss in local funding,” Lewiston Transit Manager Suzanne Seigneur said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune.
Lewiston Transit will use the grant for cleaning supplies, staff to perform cleaning tasks, masks and other protective equipment such as plexiglas driver shields. It will help replace lost fare revenue because of reduced ridership during the pandemic and build a secure fenced area at the Lewiston Community Center to protect city buses, Seigneur said. It will also help fund regular transit operations.
Whitman County Public Health reported one new positive COVID-19 test result Friday. The infected person is a man between 20 to 39 years old who is stable and isolating at home. There have now been 29 positive tests in the county, with no reported deaths.
Asotin County and Garfield County reported no new cases Friday, as did the Public Health – Idaho North Central District and the Nez Perce Tribe.
The Idaho Community Foundation announced a $25,000 grant to the Nez Perce Tribe on Friday from the state COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to address food insecurity through the distribution of food vouchers to help low-income families in need.
The Neill Public Library in Pullman announced it will begin providing contactless curbside service from 1-6 p.m., Monday-Friday. Patrons may place requests for titles using the library’s online catalog at search.neill-lib.org or by calling (509) 334-3595 for guided assistance.
The Idaho Transportation Department announced Friday that it will discontinue issuing temporary permits for food trucks at highway rest areas since Gov. Brad Little has lifted restrictions on restaurants as part of his economic recovery plan. Food trucks have been stationed at rest areas since mid-April to offer hot meal service to essential travelers, according to the department.