A traffic stop early Thursday morning yielded three arrests and charges of heroin trafficking, drug possession and unlawful possession of firearms by convicted felons.
Idaho State Police Trooper Braeden Hammon stopped a silver Ford Escape for speeding shortly after midnight on U.S. Highway 12 in Lewiston. Hammon allegedly smelled marijuana and noted one passenger was having a hard time forming sentences, the driver was speaking rapidly and another passenger did not want to communicate with Hammon, court records said.
A search of the car allegedly yielded two loaded handguns, a .380 B-West and a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm; 3.2 grams of methamphetamine; 13.2 grams of heroin; two pills of oxycodone; a glass pipe with marijuana residue; five cellphones; three credit cards that did not belong to the occupants; and several gift cards, court records said.
Wyatt F. Comer, 19, of Spokane, is charged with trafficking heroin between 7 to 28 grams; possession of heroin; possession of oxycodone; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The maximum penalty for trafficking heroin between 7 to 28 grams is life in prison and a $100,000 fine, while the minimum penalty is 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. The maximum penalty for possession of methamphetamine is seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine. The maximum penalty for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Dezmyn J. Simpson, 24, of Spokane Valley, is charged with trafficking heroin between 2 to 7 grams; possession of methamphetamine; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
If convicted of trafficking heroin, Simpson faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $100,000 fine, while the minimum penalty is a three-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine. Possession of methamphetamine carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Katryna A. Dobler, 19, of Spokane, is charged with possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. Deputies at the Nez Perce County Jail allegedly found 0.8 grams of heroin in Dobler’s underpants, court records said.
If convicted on the two possession charges, Dobler faces a maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine on each charge.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set bond for Dobler at $10,000. Simpson’s bond was set at $20,000 and Comer’s bond was set at $30,000.
Ramalingam set preliminary hearings for all three for March 18.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.