A western Washington man is facing two felony charges of trafficking heroin and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver after a traffic stop late Sunday night in Lewiston yields about 40 grams of heroin and 24 grams of methamphetamine.
Kenneth R. Brock, 31, of Port Orchard, Wash., was arraigned by video Monday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court, where Judge Michelle Evans set a $10,000 bond in the case.
Lewiston police stopped a green 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe in the Travel Inn parking lot at 1021 Main St. in Lewiston at 11:20 p.m. Sunday for failure to signal twice while making two separate lane changes on the 900 block of Main Street. As the officer spoke to Brock, the driver, the officer noticed possible drug paraphernalia in plain view in the center console of the vehicle, court records said.
The officer saw torn plastic baggies and crumpled tin foil, and Brock had a burnt upper lip, which can be associated with smoking methamphetamine from a glass pipe. As Brock exited the vehicle, the officer saw more plastic baggies in the door panel and another crumpled piece of tin foil on the floor, court records said.
Brock told police he had just gotten his vehicle back from the Quad Cities Drug Task Force and he was not aware of any drugs in the vehicle. He consented to a search of the vehicle. Police found about 14 grams of methamphetamine on Brock and 10 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of heroin in the glovebox. Brock admitted he was a heroin addict and uses tin foil to ingest it, court records said.
The maximum sentence in Idaho for felony trafficking heroin is life in prison and a $100,000 fine. Trafficking heroin also has a minimum penalty in Idaho of 15 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
The maximum sentence in Idaho for felony possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver is life in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 13.