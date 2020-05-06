A man pulled over at the bottom of the Lewiston Hill on Monday for allegedly following too closely behind another vehicle has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and burglary.
Michael W. McGarvey, 44, no address given, faces a maximum penalty of life in prison on both felony charges because of being tagged as a persistent violator by Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Uhrig.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for burglary normally is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The maximum penalty in Idaho for possession of methamphetamine is normally seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
McGarvey qualifies for the sentence enhancement because of three previous felony convictions: a possession of methamphetamine conviction in 2019; and two burglary convictions in 2011, court records said.
Idaho State Police pulled McGarvey over at the bottom of the Lewiston Hill. During the stop, an ISP drug detection K-9 and handler were called to the vehicle and the K-9 gave a positive alert, court records said.
A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a “meth pipe with white residue” and a baggie with white crystalline substance, court records said. McGarvey was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine.
A passenger in the car, Mandy M. Rugg, was also arrested and taken to Nez Perce County Jail. Rugg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, providing false information/identity to law enforcement and evidence concealment — all misdemeanors.
Lewiston police sent fingerprints — which were obtained investigating a burglary on the 1100 block of Vineyard Drive — to the ISP crime laboratory in Meridian. The fingerprints match McGarvey, which led to the felony burglary charge, court records said.
Police allege McGarvey entered a house nearing completion through a basement window and rummaged through property that belonged to house owner Daniel Bundy. Nothing was taken, court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a $15,000 bond in the burglary case and a $15,000 bond in the possession of methamphetamine case.
Ramalingam set preliminary hearings in each case for May 13 and 15.
