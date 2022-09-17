Lewiston thrift store shuts its doors

A worker shortage is a reason one of Lewiston’s most popular thrift stores shut its doors this week after less than two years in business.
Union Gospel Mission closed the shop, which sold second-hand clothing, home goods and athletic gear.
The not-for-profit group had several challenges with the location, said Phil Altmeyer, executive director of ministries at UGM in Spokane.
It was open five days a week instead of the six-day schedule its stores in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene follow, he said.
“We have struggled to find enough employees,” Altmeyer said.
At the same time, UGM was spending extra money to bring in merchandise from other stores because the level of donations in Lewiston wasn’t enough to stock it, he said.
The status of the store has no impact on UGM’s long-term plans in Lewiston, Altmeyer said. One goal of the thrift store was to help introduce Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents to UGM, a faith-based group, which still expects to open a 96-bed homeless shelter on the property at 419 Snake River Ave.
What happens to that proposal depends on the outcome of a petition for judicial review of a Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission decision that’s been filed in District Court of the 2nd Judicial District of Idaho. No hearing dates have been set in the case.
The commission approved a conditional use permit that, absent the request for judicial review, would have allowed it to proceed.
The petition was filed by Barry Barnes, owner of Riverview Marina and Custom Weld Boats, about three blocks from UGM’s site. Barnes contends the homeless shelter would create new risks for the neighborhood.
In spite of the opposition, Altmeyer said he is optimistic about the prospects for the Lewiston shelter.
The development would start with a new, two-story dormitory with 48 beds for men on the first level and 36 beds for mothers and children on the second level, which would also have 12 beds for single women.
The living areas for men would be separate from those for women and children. Mothers would be housed with children. A cafeteria and chapel are also in the first phase and would be in a different building.
It would be a “high barrier” facility that would only accept individuals who meet a variety of criteria such as being drug- and alcohol-free. They would also have to be willing to follow a daily routine of structured activities such as doing chores that are designed to help them be self sufficient.
The exact timeline hasn’t been established yet and involves a number of variables, including the pending court case, fundraising and the availability of contractors, Altmeyer said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.
