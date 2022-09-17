Lewiston thrift store shuts its doors

<text>The Union Gospel Mission Thrift Store on Snake River Avenue closed its doors this week after being open for less than two years.</text>

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

A worker shortage is a reason one of Lewiston’s most popular thrift stores shut its doors this week after less than two years in business.

Union Gospel Mission closed the shop, which sold second-hand clothing, home goods and athletic gear.

Tags

Recommended for you