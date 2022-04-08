ASOTIN — An 18-year-old Lewiston man was recently sentenced in Asotin County Superior Court for shooting a paintball gun at a homeless man who was walking near the Clarkston Walmart.
In a plea agreement with the state, Tyler J. Poe signed off on a fourth-degree assault charge, a gross misdemeanor, after serving four days in the Asotin County Jail. The remaining 360 days of jail time was suspended.
Poe, who has no criminal history, was originally charged with third-degree assault, which is a felony. He was given credit for time served, and ordered to complete 240 hours of community service.
Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols recommended Poe work with the homeless or other “marginalized communities” when adhering to the community service order.
Poe reportedly told police he and his 17-year-old friends saw the homeless man walking last month and began “messing with him” and yelling at him. According to court documents, the teen at first denied shooting the Splat R Ball gun at the man, and then said he did shoot it at the ground. He “finally came clean,” saying he did aim at the man or at least in his direction, according to the affidavit.
The homeless man who was shot by Poe had two round welted marks on the left side of his stomach. The teenager asked to apologize, but the victim was yelling and cursing and too angry at that point for such a conversation, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Poe was represented by Pullman attorney Roger Sandberg, and Nichols handled the case on behalf of the state.