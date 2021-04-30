Will Thompson, like most educators, believes his role is to provide students with the tools they need to learn and ultimately think for themselves.
The 37-year-old communications teacher at Jenifer Middle School in Lewiston starts his course each year by telling students, “I work to teach you how to think, not what to think.”
Which explains why Thompson is confused by legislation approved this session in the Idaho Statehouse.
Craig Clohessy: Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed legislation this week that, according to The Associated Press, “is aimed at preventing schools and universities from ‘indoctrinating’ students through teaching critical race theory, which examines the ways in which race and racism influence American politics, culture and the law.” What’s your take on the legislation.
Will Thompson: My initial reaction is that it’s very unnecessary. I’ve been in education for over a decade now and I’ve known teachers in all sorts of fields and at multiple schools, and every teacher I know certainly falls on one side or the other of the political spectrum, (but) I’ve never known one that went in with their own ax to grind. ...
Idaho already has a professional standards commission that oversees us. It is my understanding that indoctrination is against our professional standards, as is. So, not only is (the legislation) lacking in evidence as to its necessity, it’s already professionally forbidden. It’s like they’re making a new law making murder illegal. We’ve already got one for that. ...
To me it (the legislation) feels like a very fear-based reaction.
CC: You teach communications and media studies at Jenifer. Talk about your approach to the class.
WT: One of the first things that I go over with my class is I draw a very basic diagram of the human brain. And after they get done laughing at the fact that it looks like chewed-up gum on a sidewalk, I talk about the three sections of the brain. I highlight that we want them at their frontal lobe at school because that’s where all the thinking that makes us human takes place, including learning.
Then I talk about how in the brain stem — that’s when we’re in our most animalistic brain, right? Crisis mode, that sort of thing. And I highlight that it’s both physical danger and personal danger, in that if we don’t feel respected for who we are, we cannot learn. I use that to go over then my classroom expectations and procedures, just how do things go, how do we best learn, what does the classroom need to be like?
The course isn’t just looking at the news media but it’s a really large portion of it. And I say, “You know, I respect that everybody’s got their own opinions on this, but we’re going to look at how do we determine if what we’re looking at in the news media is true, because most of the time, you’re not going to be there to witness the events that get reported on. How can we believe what’s going on and what we’re hearing?” And I say, “So we’re going to leave our opinions out of this to a degree. We can discuss things but we have to be respectful.”
I’ve taken to telling my students and even reminding myself that opinions are like farts, we all have them but we need to be gracious in how we deal with them, which I think would serve a lot of us well at this point.
CC: On the personal side, you’re a huge fan of cult and horror movies. Do you have a favorite movie and, if so, what is it and why?
WT: I have three that kind of tend to rotate to the top spot for me: “The Shining,” Stanley Kubrick’s version, from 1980; “Eraserhead” by David Lynch; and “Alien.”
I like “Eraserhead” and “The Shining” because they’re so disorienting and they’re disorienting in a way that they take you to another place where the rules just do not apply. And “Alien” kind of does that in a way too, although it’s much more straightforward. “Alien” is just a very sophisticated slasher movie at its core. I just love how otherworldly those movies are. ... There are movies that kind of do similar things but not so completely in the way that they create these worlds that just are so enveloping while you’re there.
CC: You grew up a military brat, living in nine states and South Korea before the age of 20. How does it feel to have set down roots in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley? (He moved to the valley in 2002.)
WT: It felt so natural. And how natural it felt is what almost weirds me out about it. It’s not the fact that I’ve done it, it’s how easy it was. (Before) I moved here, I went to high school in Hood River, Ore., and then I went to university for a year in the Portland area. When I moved here, there were so many things that I immediately missed. Being a huge music fan, I was like, where am I going to go to concerts? There’s a much smaller range of restaurants available and all these things. But what I found was that I really wanted stability in my life. ... Even after I got married ... my wife is from here, but neither of us have ever been like, man, we just got to get out of here. This has become my place. It’s home now.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
WT: To piggyback on that previous question, I love the Normal Hill neighborhood. ... There is something very special in that place, which in some ways connects to my love of oddball movies. ... Not necessarily that it’s an oddball place, but I love the older architecture, I love the misspelled street names on the corners and there’s such a distinct sense of place and history there. To me, that’s a big part of Lewiston, is Normal Hill. I really connect to that area.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.