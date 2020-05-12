Students in the Lewiston School District will not return to in-person classes this school year.
On Monday, the school board unanimously approved the extension of the district’s soft closure through the last day of school May 29.
“This close to the end of the year, it would be pretty challenging to bring back students in a district of this size,” said Superintendent Bob Donaldson. “Some smaller districts may be considering that, but we have almost 5,000 students and 600-some employees that we would need to bring back to do our typical educational delivery.”
The closure will allow staff to begin moving equipment and furnishing earlier than anticipated, as the district reconfigures its schools for the 2020-21 academic year.
The school board previously took action in April to conform with the Idaho State Board of Education’s mandated closure, which began in late March in response to the coronavirus. That kept the opportunity open to bring students back to in-person classes if the district met reopening criteria established by the state board.
That is no longer an option, but Donaldson said remote education will still be delivered for the remainder of the year.
“The staff have done a really good job,” Donaldson said. “This is stressful for them and heartbreaking that they can’t see their kids again and bring closure ... but we’ll move forward and finish strong.”
Teachers will, however, be able to bring in a small number of students starting next week, if needed, to access computer labs or to provide instruction that may be difficult in a remote setting. The number of participants per room would be limited to 10 people, including the instructor, a number that aligns with Stage 2 of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan for the state.
Donaldson said a handful of teachers expressed interest in that opportunity, although he said it likely won’t be utilized often. If small groups of students were to meet in school buildings, sanitization and hand-washing protocols would be followed.
Lisa Fenter, the district’s director of curriculum and assessment, said it’s a good option for teachers to have.
“I appreciate the fact of being able to have teachers meet with kids in the schools in the next coming weeks, so that those who need that extra help, and are willing to come in and get it, will have that opportunity,” Fenter said.
School board member Brad Cuddy said the reopening of the school buildings this year was the most common question he’s received from patrons and teachers in recent months.
