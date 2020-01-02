Lewiston street project waiting for final touches

It was supposed to be wrapped up by Christmas Day, but another delay in getting parts needed to finish a Lewiston intersection upgrade has pushed completion into next week.
The vast majority of work by Lewiston general contractor M.L. Albright and Sons on the $505,506 project was completed in the fall. Yet dozens of orange traffic cones and barrels remain along the busy intersection of 16th Avenue and 17th Street. Bundles of disconnected wires sprout from the base of newly installed traffic signal poles. “Sidewalk closed” signs still sit on the concrete walkways that approach the intersection.
But all vehicle lanes have been open since crews set the last two signal poles, which arrived several weeks late and led to the initial delay in completing the project. The poles finally showed up in the second week of December after a manufacturing delay at a Texas factory.
Department of Public Works officials believed the project could be completed by Dec. 25, but City Engineer Shawn Stubbers said the contractor is still lacking components for two key systems.
“Dale Albright said the parts should be in by the end of this week, so they’ll be able to install them next week,” Stubbers said. “He thought traffic control (cones, barrels and construction signs) should be down by the end of next week. They should be done-done.”
Some of the parts are needed to activate the video monitoring system that peers out from the metal cabinet that houses the signal controls. The cameras watch for traffic at the intersection and adjust signal timing for optimal traffic flow, Stubbers said. The other set of parts will complete the system for pedestrian activation of crossing signals at the intersection’s crosswalks.
Everything else at the intersection is working as designed, other than the four new banks of traffic signals. Those are working on timers while they await the video monitoring system, Stubbers said. And motorists traveling east and west on 16th Avenue are now able to make left turns onto 17th Street between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Turns were previously prohibited during those hours to keep traffic flowing.
“If you were trying to turn left, you were clogging all the people that were trying to go through,” Stubbers said, noting that new left turn bays and signals make that regulation a thing of the past. “I know there’s been quite a few times that I’ve gotten to that intersection wishing I could take a left. Now that you have the (left turn) bays, cars can get out of the way.”
The overall project also included new Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant concrete work on the pedestrian ramps and sidewalks at each of the intersection’s four corners.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.