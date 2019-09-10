The city of Lewiston will conduct a smoke test Thursday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. This testing will only take place in the sanitary sewer lines between Juniper Drive and 29th Street, and 14th and 16th avenues.
Smoke testing is the process of injecting artificially produced smoke into a blocked-off segment of pipeline to see where the smoke emerges. The smoke utilized is not harmful to humans or pets.
Residents and businesses in the area will be receiving information in advance of the testing date.