Lewiston High School’s recent graduating class received an estimated $1.2 million of scholarships and awards, according to school officials.

At least 134 students in the Class of 2020 received scholarships.

Yzabella Ahlstrom: LCSC Counselor Leadership Scholarship, $500; LCSC Provost Scholarship $1,500; LCSC Robert (Jack) Bowler Endowed Scholarship, $3,491.

Emmalyn Anderson: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Mya Anderson: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; Marion Shinn Vocational Technical Scholarship, $500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Sarah Anderson: UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; UI Graue Scholarship, amount not available; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.

Alexander Austin: LCSC Hinman-Jensen Scholarship $1,252.88; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.

Shannon Baerlocher: Lewiston Education Association Scholarship, $500; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000; Whitman Elementary PTA Scholarship, $500.

Kooper Baldwin: Fred Scheibe Scholarship, $500.

Brit Bann: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.

Sidney Barden: American Legion Scholarship Program, $750; Centennial Elementary Scholarship, $1,000; UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.

Mallory Bartschi: BYU Thomas E Ricks Grant, amount not available; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Allison Bennett: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.

Lainey Bennett: UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.

Lexi Bennett: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000; UI Charlie F. Petersen Scholarship, amount not available.

Noah Bennett: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Callie Bernatz: Camelot Elementary PTA Scholarship, $250.

Benjamin Birdsell: LCSC Counselor Leadership Scholarship, $500; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500.

Dawson Bonfield: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000; Umpqua Community College Baseball Scholarship, amount not available.

Sophia Boson: LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Karson Bottens: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Paige Boudreaux: BSU Capital Scholar Award, amount not available; ISU Freshman Scholarship, amount not available; P.E.O. Chapters AR & BR Scholarship, $2,100; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; University of Colorado Boulder Chancellors Scholarship, amount not available; University of Denver Provost Scholarship, amount not available; University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebel & WUE Scholarship, amount not available.

Abigail Bower: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Nathan Ray Bozeman: Raymond & Patricia Rooper Scholarship, $1,000.

Grace Bringman: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Abigail Burgess: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500.

Caden Byrer: ISU Cross Country Scholarship, amount not available.

Aundrea Canning: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Jaiden Caviness: UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.

Danielle Christopher: UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.

Annalia Clapp: LCSC Avista Scholars Scholarship, $625; LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.

Kaden Cochrell: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.

Kellen Crawford: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Oliver Crickmon: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.

Savannah Cross: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Briar Curtiss: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Ashley Dominy: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Maizee Douglass: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Tapanga Dover: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Courtney Dudgeon: LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000.

McKenna Eisele: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Makenna Falkenstein-Barker: Bradley Crosby Memorial Music Scholarship, $600; Chrystal Becker Memorial Scholarship, $500; DYW Spirit Award, $300; Eddy Williams Memorial Music Scholarship, $1,000; Lewiston Education Association Scholarship $500; Whitworth University Donor Lou Hopkins Scholarship, $2,600; Whitworth University Jazz Scholarship, $2,000; Whitworth University Music Lesson Scholarship, $1,320; Whitworth University Scholarship, $21,400; Whitworth University Wind Symphony Scholarship, $2,000.

Kyle Fiske: HMT Howell-Rudolph Scholarship, $500; LIFE Science Scholarship, $1,000; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; UI College of Engineering ISAS Scholarship $1,000; UI Go Idaho, $4,000.

Tia Flaig: Clarkston UMC Betty and Owen Stickle, $3,000; LHS Class of 1959 Scholarship, $900; UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.

Lindsey Flowers: Southwestern Community College in Coos Bay Oregon, amount not available; Southwestern Community College in Coos Bay Oregon Soccer Scholarship, amount not available.

Mercedes Foley: LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000.

Parker Foster: Columbia Basin College Softball Scholarship, amount not available; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Andrew Fuller: U.S. Army Awards, $103,200.

Anahi Galeano: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000; Fitzgerald Scholarship, $500.

Maxwell Galeano: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.

Caroline Gibbs: BYU Thomas E Ricks Grant, amount not available; Orchards Elementary PTA Scholarship, $300.

Damian Glenn: Eichenauer Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship, $1,000; LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Sammi Grant: BSU True Blue Scholarship, $2,000.

Amie Greenfield: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Anika Grogan: LCSC Track and Field Scholarship, amount not available.

Jenna Gunnell: BYU Thomas E Ricks Grant, amount not available; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.

Ellie Hafer: UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000; UI Mary Hall Niccolls Scholarship, amount not available.

Josie Hafer: LCSC High School Leadership Scholarship, $500; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.

Calista Hall: Distinguished Young Woman of Lewiston, $1,850; DYW Idaho State Award, $700; Idaho Association of Counties Scholarships, $1,000; LIFE 21st Century Scholarship, $3,200; P.E.O. Chapter BL Scholarship, $1,000; P.E.O. Chapter Q Scholarship, $1,000; Raymond & Patricia Rooper Scholarship, $1,000; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; Whitworth University Scholarship, $28,000; WSU Distinguished Cougar WUE Award $11,000.

Phinehas Hammond: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship $1,000.

Emily Harris: BYU Thomas E Ricks Grant, amount not available.

Dalton Hart: Centennial Elementary Scholarship, $1,000; Columbia Basin College Baseball Scholarship, $3,000; Jonas Yochum School Spirit Scholarship, $500; Mikray Moser Memorial Mikray Strong Scholarship, $777.77.

Jazmyne Hartogh: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000; Marian Adams Memorial Journalism Scholarship, $500.

Madison Hinkley: Southwestern Oregon Community College Volleyball Scholarship, amount not available.

Logan Hunt: David Laird Outstanding Senior Boy Award, $500.

Ty Johannesen: UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.

Gabrielle Johnson: American Legion Scholarship Program, $750; Camelot Elementary PTA Scholarship, $500; Jackson’s Pay It Forward Scholarship, $1,250; LCSC Counselor Leadership Scholarship, $500; LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; LHS Class of 1985 Scholarship, $250; Mike Jensen Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Leah Johnston: All Saints Guardian Angels’ Scholarship, $400; BSU Deans Scholarship, amount not available; Gonzaga University Deans Scholarship, amount not available; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, amount not available; Loyola University Arrupe Scholarship, amount not available; St. Mary’s College of California Honors Scholarship, amount not available; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; University of Arizona Recognition Award, amount not available; University of San Diego Presidential Scholarship, amount not available.

Noah Jones: Dixie State University Wrestling Scholarship, amount not available.

Dylan Kelly: U.S. Army National Guard Award, $103,200.

Chloe Kernan: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Izabella Kershisnik: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.

Dawson Key: UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.

Isayah Knoll: U.S. Army Awards, $103,200.

Philip Knox: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Conner Kottkey: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Noah Kowatsch: UI Marie Schneider Johnson Memorial Scholarship, amount not available. Morgan Lawrence: Crown College Softball Scholarship, amount not available; Jackson’s Pay It Forward Scholarship, $1,250; Crown College Deans Scholarship, $10,000; Crown College Premier Day Scholarship, $500.

Hailey Littlejohn: LCSC Alumni Student Scholarship, $1,137; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.

Jackson Lund: LCSC Dean Scholarship $1,000.

Allison MacMillan: American Legion Scholarship Program, $750; Northwest Nazarene University Golf Scholarship, amount not available.

Lillie Manyon: DeAtley Family Foundation Scholarship, $4,000; LHS Alumni Scholarship, $700; Safe & Sober Scholarship, $500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.

Brenna McCoy: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Cassidy McCoy: Centennial Elementary Scholarship, $1,000; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500.

Connor McKinley: UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.

Taylor Medavarapu: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.

Taysia Mendenhall: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.

Rebekah Miller: Albert Leo Wessels Memorial Scholarship, $1,500; North Idaho College Soccer Scholarship, amount not available.

Devon Molina: U.S. Air Force Awards, $127,000.

Elsa Munster: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.

Autumn Nelson: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Kimberly Neri: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.

Gary JJ Nestler: Camelot Elementary PTA Scholarship, $250.

Carolyn Nickel: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Lillie Northrup: Camelot Elementary PTA Scholarship, $500.

Sara O’Connor: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.

Ann Oviatt: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.

Henry Pals: UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.

Grace Paradis: McSorley Elementary-Latricia Roberts Memorial, $550; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Audrey Parkey: Earl SPepper Scholarship, $1,750; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; Valley Medical Center Health Science Scholarship, $500.

Alexander Pfaff: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Alexis Poxleitner: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; Rhea Jo Laird Outstanding Senior Girl Award, $500; UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.

Samantha Rains: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500.

Veronica Rapier: McSorley Elementary-Latricia Roberts Memorial, $500; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; UI Honors Scholarship, $1,000.

Emmanuel Regennitter: Independent Insurance Agents of Lewiston-Clarkston, $500.

Nicholas Rinard: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.

Meggan Roberts: Jackson’s Pay It Forward Scholarship, $1,250.

Bailey Russell: BYU Thomas E Ricks Grant, amount not available; Safe & Sober Scholarship, $500.

Eve Schmidt: LCSC Merlin McCulley Memorial Endowed Scholarship, $500; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.

Zachary Sedgwick: Robert E. Bollinger Scholarship, $150; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000; UI Bookstore Activities Music Scholarship, amount not available; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.

Leighton Shell: Devann Maurer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.

Trayton Skinner: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Harrison Smith: Brian Todd Ellis Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.

Madilyn Sorenson: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500.

Jared Spears: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Renee Story: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.

Andrew Stroschein: Dwight Church Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.

Jordan Surby: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.

LE Swanson: Distinguished Young Woman of Lewiston, $1,450; Sacajawea Junior High School Scholarship, $500.

Isabelle Taylor: Grand Canyon University Presidential Scholarship, amount not available; Jackson’s Pay It Forward Scholarship, $750; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.

Camille Teats: American Legion Scholarship Program, $750; LCSC Jack and Mary Lou Gruber Scholarship, $1,213; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; Whitman Elementary PTA Scholarship, $500.

Kendall Teichmer: LCSC High School Leadership Scholarship, $500; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; Safe & Sober Scholarship, $500; Webster Elementary PTA Scholarship $500.

Ashlee Tipton: BSU Capital Scholar Award, $500; LCSC Presidential Scholarship $2,500; McGhee Elementary PTA Scholarship, $500.00; UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.

Jarom Toy: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

McKenzie Triplett: LHS Class of 1959 Scholarship, $1,000.

Madison Vigil: LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000.

Isaiah Vittitoe: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Michael Walker: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Hally Wells: LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

Lacey Welter-Jordan: Jackson’s Pay It Forward Scholarship, $500; LCSC Counselor Leadership Scholarship, $500; LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000; Spirit of Jill Andrews Award, $500.

Jordyn Wilkins: Virgel Larson Family Scholarship, $1,000; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; Safe & Sober Scholarship, $500; Valley Medical Center Health Science Scholarship, $500.

Abigail Williams: Distinguished Young Woman of Lewiston, $850; Grand Canyon University Presidential Scholarship, $3,750.

Julia Williams: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.

Kari Wilsey: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

William Wilson: LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000.

Autumn Wright: LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.

