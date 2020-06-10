Lewiston High School’s recent graduating class received an estimated $1.2 million of scholarships and awards, according to school officials.
At least 134 students in the Class of 2020 received scholarships.
Yzabella Ahlstrom: LCSC Counselor Leadership Scholarship, $500; LCSC Provost Scholarship $1,500; LCSC Robert (Jack) Bowler Endowed Scholarship, $3,491.
Emmalyn Anderson: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Mya Anderson: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; Marion Shinn Vocational Technical Scholarship, $500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Sarah Anderson: UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; UI Graue Scholarship, amount not available; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.
Alexander Austin: LCSC Hinman-Jensen Scholarship $1,252.88; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.
Shannon Baerlocher: Lewiston Education Association Scholarship, $500; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000; Whitman Elementary PTA Scholarship, $500.
Kooper Baldwin: Fred Scheibe Scholarship, $500.
Brit Bann: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.
Sidney Barden: American Legion Scholarship Program, $750; Centennial Elementary Scholarship, $1,000; UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.
Mallory Bartschi: BYU Thomas E Ricks Grant, amount not available; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Allison Bennett: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.
Lainey Bennett: UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.
Lexi Bennett: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000; UI Charlie F. Petersen Scholarship, amount not available.
Noah Bennett: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Callie Bernatz: Camelot Elementary PTA Scholarship, $250.
Benjamin Birdsell: LCSC Counselor Leadership Scholarship, $500; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500.
Dawson Bonfield: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000; Umpqua Community College Baseball Scholarship, amount not available.
Sophia Boson: LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Karson Bottens: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Paige Boudreaux: BSU Capital Scholar Award, amount not available; ISU Freshman Scholarship, amount not available; P.E.O. Chapters AR & BR Scholarship, $2,100; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; University of Colorado Boulder Chancellors Scholarship, amount not available; University of Denver Provost Scholarship, amount not available; University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebel & WUE Scholarship, amount not available.
Abigail Bower: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Nathan Ray Bozeman: Raymond & Patricia Rooper Scholarship, $1,000.
Grace Bringman: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Abigail Burgess: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500.
Caden Byrer: ISU Cross Country Scholarship, amount not available.
Aundrea Canning: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Jaiden Caviness: UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.
Danielle Christopher: UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.
Annalia Clapp: LCSC Avista Scholars Scholarship, $625; LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.
Kaden Cochrell: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.
Kellen Crawford: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Oliver Crickmon: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.
Savannah Cross: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Briar Curtiss: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Ashley Dominy: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Maizee Douglass: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Tapanga Dover: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Courtney Dudgeon: LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000.
McKenna Eisele: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Makenna Falkenstein-Barker: Bradley Crosby Memorial Music Scholarship, $600; Chrystal Becker Memorial Scholarship, $500; DYW Spirit Award, $300; Eddy Williams Memorial Music Scholarship, $1,000; Lewiston Education Association Scholarship $500; Whitworth University Donor Lou Hopkins Scholarship, $2,600; Whitworth University Jazz Scholarship, $2,000; Whitworth University Music Lesson Scholarship, $1,320; Whitworth University Scholarship, $21,400; Whitworth University Wind Symphony Scholarship, $2,000.
Kyle Fiske: HMT Howell-Rudolph Scholarship, $500; LIFE Science Scholarship, $1,000; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; UI College of Engineering ISAS Scholarship $1,000; UI Go Idaho, $4,000.
Tia Flaig: Clarkston UMC Betty and Owen Stickle, $3,000; LHS Class of 1959 Scholarship, $900; UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.
Lindsey Flowers: Southwestern Community College in Coos Bay Oregon, amount not available; Southwestern Community College in Coos Bay Oregon Soccer Scholarship, amount not available.
Mercedes Foley: LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000.
Parker Foster: Columbia Basin College Softball Scholarship, amount not available; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Andrew Fuller: U.S. Army Awards, $103,200.
Anahi Galeano: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000; Fitzgerald Scholarship, $500.
Maxwell Galeano: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.
Caroline Gibbs: BYU Thomas E Ricks Grant, amount not available; Orchards Elementary PTA Scholarship, $300.
Damian Glenn: Eichenauer Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship, $1,000; LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Sammi Grant: BSU True Blue Scholarship, $2,000.
Amie Greenfield: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Anika Grogan: LCSC Track and Field Scholarship, amount not available.
Jenna Gunnell: BYU Thomas E Ricks Grant, amount not available; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.
Ellie Hafer: UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000; UI Mary Hall Niccolls Scholarship, amount not available.
Josie Hafer: LCSC High School Leadership Scholarship, $500; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.
Calista Hall: Distinguished Young Woman of Lewiston, $1,850; DYW Idaho State Award, $700; Idaho Association of Counties Scholarships, $1,000; LIFE 21st Century Scholarship, $3,200; P.E.O. Chapter BL Scholarship, $1,000; P.E.O. Chapter Q Scholarship, $1,000; Raymond & Patricia Rooper Scholarship, $1,000; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; Whitworth University Scholarship, $28,000; WSU Distinguished Cougar WUE Award $11,000.
Phinehas Hammond: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship $1,000.
Emily Harris: BYU Thomas E Ricks Grant, amount not available.
Dalton Hart: Centennial Elementary Scholarship, $1,000; Columbia Basin College Baseball Scholarship, $3,000; Jonas Yochum School Spirit Scholarship, $500; Mikray Moser Memorial Mikray Strong Scholarship, $777.77.
Jazmyne Hartogh: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000; Marian Adams Memorial Journalism Scholarship, $500.
Madison Hinkley: Southwestern Oregon Community College Volleyball Scholarship, amount not available.
Logan Hunt: David Laird Outstanding Senior Boy Award, $500.
Ty Johannesen: UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.
Gabrielle Johnson: American Legion Scholarship Program, $750; Camelot Elementary PTA Scholarship, $500; Jackson’s Pay It Forward Scholarship, $1,250; LCSC Counselor Leadership Scholarship, $500; LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; LHS Class of 1985 Scholarship, $250; Mike Jensen Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Leah Johnston: All Saints Guardian Angels’ Scholarship, $400; BSU Deans Scholarship, amount not available; Gonzaga University Deans Scholarship, amount not available; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, amount not available; Loyola University Arrupe Scholarship, amount not available; St. Mary’s College of California Honors Scholarship, amount not available; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; University of Arizona Recognition Award, amount not available; University of San Diego Presidential Scholarship, amount not available.
Noah Jones: Dixie State University Wrestling Scholarship, amount not available.
Dylan Kelly: U.S. Army National Guard Award, $103,200.
Chloe Kernan: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Izabella Kershisnik: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.
Dawson Key: UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.
Isayah Knoll: U.S. Army Awards, $103,200.
Philip Knox: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Conner Kottkey: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Noah Kowatsch: UI Marie Schneider Johnson Memorial Scholarship, amount not available. Morgan Lawrence: Crown College Softball Scholarship, amount not available; Jackson’s Pay It Forward Scholarship, $1,250; Crown College Deans Scholarship, $10,000; Crown College Premier Day Scholarship, $500.
Hailey Littlejohn: LCSC Alumni Student Scholarship, $1,137; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.
Jackson Lund: LCSC Dean Scholarship $1,000.
Allison MacMillan: American Legion Scholarship Program, $750; Northwest Nazarene University Golf Scholarship, amount not available.
Lillie Manyon: DeAtley Family Foundation Scholarship, $4,000; LHS Alumni Scholarship, $700; Safe & Sober Scholarship, $500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.
Brenna McCoy: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Cassidy McCoy: Centennial Elementary Scholarship, $1,000; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500.
Connor McKinley: UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.
Taylor Medavarapu: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.
Taysia Mendenhall: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.
Rebekah Miller: Albert Leo Wessels Memorial Scholarship, $1,500; North Idaho College Soccer Scholarship, amount not available.
Devon Molina: U.S. Air Force Awards, $127,000.
Elsa Munster: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.
Autumn Nelson: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Kimberly Neri: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.
Gary JJ Nestler: Camelot Elementary PTA Scholarship, $250.
Carolyn Nickel: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Lillie Northrup: Camelot Elementary PTA Scholarship, $500.
Sara O’Connor: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.
Ann Oviatt: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.
Henry Pals: UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.
Grace Paradis: McSorley Elementary-Latricia Roberts Memorial, $550; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Audrey Parkey: Earl SPepper Scholarship, $1,750; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; Valley Medical Center Health Science Scholarship, $500.
Alexander Pfaff: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Alexis Poxleitner: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; Rhea Jo Laird Outstanding Senior Girl Award, $500; UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.
Samantha Rains: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500.
Veronica Rapier: McSorley Elementary-Latricia Roberts Memorial, $500; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000; UI Honors Scholarship, $1,000.
Emmanuel Regennitter: Independent Insurance Agents of Lewiston-Clarkston, $500.
Nicholas Rinard: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000.
Meggan Roberts: Jackson’s Pay It Forward Scholarship, $1,250.
Bailey Russell: BYU Thomas E Ricks Grant, amount not available; Safe & Sober Scholarship, $500.
Eve Schmidt: LCSC Merlin McCulley Memorial Endowed Scholarship, $500; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.
Zachary Sedgwick: Robert E. Bollinger Scholarship, $150; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000; UI Bookstore Activities Music Scholarship, amount not available; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.
Leighton Shell: Devann Maurer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.
Trayton Skinner: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Harrison Smith: Brian Todd Ellis Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.
Madilyn Sorenson: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500.
Jared Spears: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Renee Story: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.
Andrew Stroschein: Dwight Church Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.
Jordan Surby: UI Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, $2,000; UI Idaho Opportunity State Scholarship, $3,000.
LE Swanson: Distinguished Young Woman of Lewiston, $1,450; Sacajawea Junior High School Scholarship, $500.
Isabelle Taylor: Grand Canyon University Presidential Scholarship, amount not available; Jackson’s Pay It Forward Scholarship, $750; UI Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, $4,000.
Camille Teats: American Legion Scholarship Program, $750; LCSC Jack and Mary Lou Gruber Scholarship, $1,213; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; Whitman Elementary PTA Scholarship, $500.
Kendall Teichmer: LCSC High School Leadership Scholarship, $500; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; Safe & Sober Scholarship, $500; Webster Elementary PTA Scholarship $500.
Ashlee Tipton: BSU Capital Scholar Award, $500; LCSC Presidential Scholarship $2,500; McGhee Elementary PTA Scholarship, $500.00; UI Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, $3,000.
Jarom Toy: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
McKenzie Triplett: LHS Class of 1959 Scholarship, $1,000.
Madison Vigil: LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000.
Isaiah Vittitoe: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Michael Walker: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Hally Wells: LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
Lacey Welter-Jordan: Jackson’s Pay It Forward Scholarship, $500; LCSC Counselor Leadership Scholarship, $500; LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000; Spirit of Jill Andrews Award, $500.
Jordyn Wilkins: Virgel Larson Family Scholarship, $1,000; LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500; Safe & Sober Scholarship, $500; Valley Medical Center Health Science Scholarship, $500.
Abigail Williams: Distinguished Young Woman of Lewiston, $850; Grand Canyon University Presidential Scholarship, $3,750.
Julia Williams: LCSC Provost Scholarship, $1,500.
Kari Wilsey: UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.
William Wilson: LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000.
Autumn Wright: LCSC Dean Scholarship, $1,000; UI Academic Achievement Level B Scholarship, $1,000.