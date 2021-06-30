The 115-degree temperature recorded in Lewiston on Tuesday broke two town records: the hottest June 29 ever and the third-highest all-time temperature.
The previous record for June 29 was 108 in 1939, said Mark Turner, observing program director for the National Weather Service of Spokane. Tuesday was also the second time a high temperature of 115 has been recorded, making it tied for the third-hottest day ever in Lewiston. It also reached 115 on Aug. 4, 1961.
The second-hottest temperature peaked at 116 on July 14, 1935. The hottest mark ever was 117 on July 27, 1939, Turner said.
Lewiston’s official temperature is tracked at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, but the temperature can be higher in parts of downtown Lewiston, he said.
“There’s no way you can accurately measure temperature in a setting like downtown (Lewiston),” Turner said. “We can’t necessarily do some sort of mathematical conversion in order to get the temperature higher downtown like people want to see.”
The airport’s elevation is about 700 feet higher than downtown Lewiston, said Steven Branting, institutional historian with Lewis-Clark State College. So the average temperature in downtown Lewiston is about 3½-4 degrees higher than the temperature measured in the Orchards where the airport is located.
However, putting a weather system in downtown Lewiston is almost impossible, Turner said. Ideally, a weather system would be located in a flat area without any obstructions in a 200-foot radius of the system, which is about an acre. The area also cannot have any external heat sources or be prone to flooding.
“You couldn’t put it out in the middle of the Costco parking lot,” he said. “You couldn’t put it on Main Street (in) downtown (Lewiston).”
Turner said the National Weather Service also observes two other weather sensors in the area; one is located at Sunset Park and the other is at Silcott Island, where Chief Timothy Park is located. The highest temperatures recorded by those sensors Tuesday were 113 and 114, respectively.
Tuesday’s forecast was 115 degrees, which it met, but it was also just two degrees away from the city’s 117-degree record. This encouraged Branting to conduct his own experiment with a digital weather station he borrowed from his son.
He set up the small station in the patio of the Heritage House, which is next to the Nez Perce County Historical Society and Museum in downtown Lewiston. He hung a digital sensor on a pole that was balanced on two folding chairs. The sensor was connected to the station, which tracked temperatures and humidity.
According to the station, the peak temperature for the area was 110 degrees with 9 percent humidity.
Branting said the discrepancy between his measured temperature and the National Weather Service’s 115-degree high was most likely caused by his placement of the digital weather station.
He said he wanted to get to the same low elevation that was the norm for 1939, which is when Lewiston’s highest temperature of 117 was tracked. He also made sure the system was in the shade and not near any material that can increase temperatures like glass or metal.
The wind and grass were also probably factors for the lower temperature as well, he said. Next time, Branting said he’ll set up the system somewhere else, like the east side of City Hall.
“I should have known better,” he said. “But I’ll try again.”
The last time downtown Lewiston had its own weather station was in 1946, Branting said.
Tuesday marked the fourth consecutive day of 100-plus-degree temperatures in Lewiston, and the forecast calls for triple-digit temperatures to continue until next Tuesday. Having such high temperatures so early in the summer is alarming, Turner said, especially because people in the area are not acclimated to it.
“There’s a difference between easing into the boiling hot temperatures and just being thrust into the boiling hot temperatures,” he said.
Carral may be contacted at jcarral@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @jaycecarral.