Lewiston sees single digits

Rosauers Supermarket manager Ethan Hoskings stands by the door Thursday to inform approaching customers that the Lewiston Orchards grocery store is temporarily closed due to a power outage caused by the extremely cold weather.
The frigid temperatures around the region Wednesday night and Thursday were not record breaking anywhere except in Pullman.
But the last time the Lewiston-Clarkston area failed to get above 11 or 12 degrees in the daytime was in 2016, the National Weather Service in Spokane reported Thursday.
“The last time we had a day this cold in the afternoon was 2016,” said Greg Koch, a meteorologist with the weather service. Lewiston’s overnight temperature Thursday was 5 degrees. Koch said the last time it was colder than that was Jan. 1, when the mercury dropped to minus 1 degrees.
“We’ve only had three days since 2010 where we failed to warm up above 12 degrees, so that’s pretty rare,” Koch said.
The record lows in Lewiston for this time of year were in 1983 when on Dec. 21 the temperature was minus 8 degrees and on the following day it was minus 13 degrees. Those records for Lewiston go back to 1881 and are one of the most reliable data sources in the region, Koch said.
Elsewhere, Pullman broke its previous record low of minus 11 degrees in 1990 with an ice-shattering minus 20 degrees overnight Wednesday and Thursday. The record low in Pullman for Dec. 22 was minus 16 degrees in 1983.
Overnight temperatures were slightly below zero on the Camas Prairie. Reubens clocked in at minus 5 degrees and Moscow and Craigmont each recorded minus 3 degrees.
Julie Ann Olive, who tracks weather in the Dixie area of southeastern Idaho County, reported an overnight low of minus 25 degrees and a high Thursday of 18 degrees. The area received two inches of snow and there are 30 inches of snow on the measuring stake, Olive said.
Koch said the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is likely to get one to two inches of snow today and three to four more inches in the higher elevations.
“So those areas that already have snowpack will have a 100% chance for a white Christmas,” Koch said.
“It could be a little touch and go for the lower elevations.”
Temperatures in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley are expected to climb into the mid-30s with a chance for freezing rain and rain Saturday.
“It has the potential to be not that pleasant,” Koch said, noting the rain will turn the snow to slush. On Christmas Day, the mercury could rise to 44 degrees in Lewiston and milder temperatures are expected to last at least through New Year’s Eve.
“So with the combination of warm days, mild nights and periods of rain next week, our lowland snowpack will undergo significant melting. We have concerns for rises on small creeks, including Paradise Creek in Moscow, Asotin Creek, Lawyer’s Creek around Kamiah and Lapwai Creek (along U.S. Highway 95 north of Winchester).
“At this point, it looks like the creeks will undergo significant rises on Monday and Tuesday and potentially peak around Wednesday,” Koch said.