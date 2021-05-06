Connor Kanooth, 4, lets his fingers trail through the water of the Snake River while riding on a paddle board with his mother, Rachel Kanooth, on Thursday as they head toward the Clearwater River with some friends who recently moved to the area. Lewiston had a record-tying high of 92 on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane. The last time the town saw a May 6 high of 92 was in 1947. There will be a drastic dropoff today, with a high of 66 expected in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, according to the forecast on Page 8A.
spotlight
Lewiston sees record-tying high temperature of 92 on Thursday
-
- Updated
- Comments
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region