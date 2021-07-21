Lewiston schools making plans for fed relief funding

The Lewiston School District has formed an advisory committee of administrators, teachers, parents and other stakeholders who’ll determine how its latest round of federal COVID-19 relief funds will be utilized.
About $5.6 million was allocated to the school district through the third Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act passed in March, to address challenges the pandemic has placed on students.
The 13-member committee reviewed students’ performance data at its first meeting Tuesday and will develop recommendations for how to spend the supplemental money before an Oct. 1 deadline to demonstrate those plans.
While the funds have a range of uses, including purchasing cleaning supplies, 20 percent must be allocated to address pandemic-related learning loss as well as the social, emotional, mental health and academic needs of students.
“There’s multiple programs that could benefit,” Superintendent Lance Hansen said. “The biggest part of this meeting was to give stakeholders an overview of what the needs are and how we can address them. We want to meet the needs of all students as we decide how the money will be spent.”
The committee is looking to potentially expand some existing programs, while implementing evidence-based intervention strategies for students who fell behind during the pandemic.
The school district has until September 2024 to spend the money, roughly two fiscal years.
