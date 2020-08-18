The Lewiston School Board unanimously voted to reopen its schools in the “green phase” and also decided to push back the start of the school year to Aug. 31 at a special meeting Monday.
While making its reopening decisions, the board stopped short of mandating face coverings, but added language in the plan that will now “strongly encourage” students to use masks while in close contact with others. In the green phase, students will receive face-to-face instruction daily, but added safety precautions will be in place such as regular disinfection and cleaning of classrooms and other areas.
The decision to delay the first day of school will allow teachers three additional working days to implement safety protocols in their classrooms. If schools had opened Aug. 26, as was originally scheduled, the teachers would have only had two days to get their classrooms ready.
Lewiston Education Association President Deanna Didier supported the decision. She said the delayed start would allow teachers to thoroughly look over the plan and have appropriate conversations with building administrators to create safe learning environments.
“If you allow us some creativity and some latitude, we will do some amazing things,” Didier said. “This is a highly qualified group of educators … and we can’t wait to be with the kids.”
During the almost four hour long meeting, the school board heard from health officials and the director of the north central Idaho health district.
Pediatricians Robert Todd Parkey and Craig Ambroson, of Valley Medical Center, advocated for a face-to-face return for all students. They stated that from a health standpoint, coronavirus is a less serious illness than influenza for younger children.
“(Kids) can have a high viral load of the virus, but they also don’t seem to pass it around,” Ambroson said. “Actually, when a lot of kids have it, it blunts the overall transmission rate in the community.”
While the number of positive tests continue to climb in Nez Perce County, Carole Moehrle, the director of Public Health — North Central Idaho District, said those numbers don’t tell the whole story. To get an understanding of the severity of the pandemic in the area, people need to consider the number of hospitalizations and the time lapse between obtaining test results.
“The severity right now is very, very mild and at this point in time we have had no hospitalizations for several weeks,” Moehrle said.
With the low rate of community transmission, Moehrle said, it’s important to keep schools open for the health of the children.
“These kids are suffering. We have kids who are in huge mental health crises, having psychological issues and having abuse issues,” Moehrle said. “One of the reasons we have to get schools open and keep them open is for the health of our children.”
The school board received plans for building protocols for the reopening of elementary schools and Jenifer Middle School in the green phase, but more work needs to be done to solidify the plans for Sacajawea Middle School and Lewiston High School.
The board will hold a work session on Monday to work through the rest of the building specific plans.
While the district is now tentatively set to start the school year in the green phase that could still change. If the district started in the yellow category, a hybrid approach to education would be used. The red phase would be a fully remote learning model, similar to what took place in the spring.
