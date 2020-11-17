Lewiston school officials share priorities with legislators

Administrators and school board members from the Lewiston School District met with area legislators Monday to advocate for more funding in the areas of all-day kindergarten, salary-based apportionment for classified employees and the state’s career ladder for teachers.
The annual meeting, which provides school district officials with the opportunity to share their priorities for the coming legislative session, included Sen. Dan Johnson and Reps. Mike Kingsley and Aaron von Ehlinger.
While the district has received some money from the federal coronavirus relief bill and grants, Leann Hubbard, the district’s director of business services, said much of that funding will go toward expenses related to COVID-19. Hubbard asked the legislators to restore the budget holdbacks passed down from the state so the district can use that money for district operations, a portion of salaries and benefits, and other budgeted costs.
Restoring the state’s career ladder, which was frozen because of the coronavirus, was also a topic of interest for school board members.
“If we as a state want to have our children go on to get that four-year degree, that two-year certificate or enter the skills trade ... we’ve got to be able to pay (teachers), to recruit them and retain them,” said school board President Brad Rice. “I know your pie (of money) is only so big, but we would hope that education is a top priority for you and if we could kind of steer where some of those dollars go, then all-day kindergarten is a big one.”
The district offers all-day kindergarten, but the state only funds half of the cost.
Lisa Fenter, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, asked the legislators to continually support K-3 literacy efforts as well.
“We know that when students are in grades K-3, they are learning how to read, and from that point forward they then read to learn,” said Fenter. “When we moved to kindergarten being full day three years ago, we saw great changes in how much our kindergarteners were able to develop their reading skills.”
Kimberly Eimers, the district’s director of student services, also asked the legislators for help when it comes to the district’s A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center.
The regional center, which opened this fall, is known as a career technical school. That requires 15 percent of its enrollment to come from other districts in the region so that it can access additional funding.
But the district has not been able to reach that number because of transportation barriers and schedules that vary from school to school.
“If those students are gone half of the day (to take one of our programs), they are missing three to four classes at their home school,” Eimers said. “We need to find a way to give them access to these programs and make sure they are not missing educational opportunities in their own school.”
Rice asked the legislators to try to find a way to decrease the 15 percent enrollment threshold.
“Short of a variance on (the 15 percent enrollment) piece, maybe there are ways to incentivize smaller districts with some sort of funding to get their kids to come here,” Rice said.
Eimers explained that districts which send students to the career technical education center for classes do not lose out on funding themselves. She said the district is working to come up with creative solutions to get other students from area districts into the center.
Johnson encouraged Eimers to bring forth a petition for a variance to the outside enrollment requirement.
“I think it’s a valid request,” Johnson said.
During the meeting, school district officials shared their appreciation for teachers during what they said was a taxing time in education and emphasized the importance of providing face-to-face learning for all of the district’s students.
“All the remote instruction and those options can’t equal a teacher’s presence in the classroom,” Superintendent Bob Donaldson said. “I couldn’t be prouder that this district is open in (the green phase) and those teachers and support staff are totally committed to making that work. I think they are doing a really good job.”
The meeting typically includes various teachers from the district, but in-person participation was limited because of Gov. Brad Little’s decision to move Idaho back to Stage 2 of the state’s reopening plan. The meeting was streamed online through Zoom.
