The Lewiston School District is looking to fill a vacant school board seat following the resignation of Alexis Morgan last month.
Interested patrons must reside within the school district and need to be a U.S. citizen and a registered voter.
The person selected will be appointed to the remainder of Morgan’s term, through December 2023.
Application forms can be picked up from the district’s Central Services Office, 3317 12th St., or downloaded online at www.lewistonschools.net/school-board-vacancy. The application window will close at 3:30 p.m. June 12.
Candidates will have to undergo interviews with the school board.
Morgan, who was appointed to the school board in 2016, relocated to Boise.