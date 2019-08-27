Lewiston School District may sell Orchards property

The Lewiston School Board approved a motion Monday night that authorizes Superintendent Bob Donaldson to enter into negotiations with Nez Perce County for the sale of district property in the Orchards.
The property on the corner of Airway Avenue and 14th Street includes two non-regulation-size soccer fields that are currently used by a club team. The fields are near Church Field, the baseball venue where Lewiston High School plays its home games, which won’t be sold.
The property that might trade hands is adjacent to the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds.
Leann Hubbard, the district’s director of business services, said if a deal were negotiated, the property wouldn’t be sold until after Sept. 30.
In other school board news:
The district’s enrollment as of the first Friday of the 2019-20 school year increased by 30 students to a total of 4,715 from numbers reported a year ago. There are 2,475 students enrolled in the elementary schools, 1,114 students at the junior high schools and 1,126 students enrolled at the high school.
Construction on the district’s new high school and adjacent A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center in the Lewiston Orchards remain on time and on budget to open for the 2020-21 school year. On average, there are between 120 and 130 workers on the site daily Monday through Thursday.
The school board received a recap of a workshop that took place earlier this month with the I Love U Guys Foundation, which focuses on creating consistent terminology district-wide for situations like lockdowns. The goal is to create a common language between district staff, first responders, students and parents, so there is no confusion if a situation were to arise.
The school board previously met with the foundation in 2015. Communication between parties improved and continues to do so with each training, Donaldson said.
“Now, we are all speaking the same language,” Donaldson said.
