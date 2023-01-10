The Lewiston School District will propose a five-year supplemental levy in March at a lower rate to provide some relief on property taxes for residents.

At a Monday school board meeting, Superintendent Lance Hansen said the district is asking for a rate that provides the same quality education but won’t be a burden to the taxpayer. The rate will be at 0.395% of the market value, which means the estimated cost will be $395 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The current levy expires June 30 and is at a rate of $420 per $100,000 of assessed value, so the rate will decrease by $25.

