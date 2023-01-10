The Lewiston School District will propose a five-year supplemental levy in March at a lower rate to provide some relief on property taxes for residents.
At a Monday school board meeting, Superintendent Lance Hansen said the district is asking for a rate that provides the same quality education but won’t be a burden to the taxpayer. The rate will be at 0.395% of the market value, which means the estimated cost will be $395 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The current levy expires June 30 and is at a rate of $420 per $100,000 of assessed value, so the rate will decrease by $25.
Board member Charlette Kremer motioned to approve the levy resolution and the board voted unanimously to present the supplemental levy to the voters March 14.
Hansen said different scenarios were run using a model to determine the best rate for the taxpayers and make sure the district receives the necessary funds to provide its services.
“I think we live in one of the most giving and generous communities,” said Staci Baldwin, vice president of the board. “Being able to reduce (the rate) a little bit thanks them for their support.”
Board members Kremer, Jon Lang and John Rudolph also agreed and thanked Hansen and Leann Hubbard, director of business services and board clerk, for their work to find the best rate for the community.
“I see this as a really reasonable ask for this community,” Rudolph said.
Board president Brad Cuddy echoed those statements and also said it shows a commitment by the school district to be responsible with the funds.
“We don’t want to request more than what we need,” he said. “I hope the taxpayers do know we’re doing what we can. We’re being fiscally responsible, all we want is what we need.”
Hansen also provided the board with the history of the supplemental levy, noting that in the past 20 years it gained large support from the voters.
“I characterize that as a vote of confidence in our schools,” he said, noting that eight out of 10 people vote in favor of the levy.
The board also voted to allow bids for two 15-passenger shuttle buses for the school district. The bids will open Feb. 7 and board action will be needed to purchase the shuttle buses once the bid closes.
Hansen said the decision for the district to purchase shuttle buses was to help with providing transportation to extracurricular activities like sporting events or DECA competitions because of bus driver shortages. The drivers for the shuttle buses won’t need a commercial driving license like bus drivers do and it will save the district money by not having to pay for charter buses.
The school board also voted to purchase five new school buses for the transportation fleet to keep up with school buses that are aging out of use.
Also at the meeting, board members chose to keep the current board president and vice president in their roles. Kremer voted for Cuddy as president, which was seconded by Baldwin. Rudolph nominated Baldwin for vice president, which was seconded by Lang and Kremer. Hubbard was voted as board clerk with Sara Blume as pro tem clerk, who is also executive secretary of the district.
In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, school resource officers Robert Massey, Christopher Smith and Katherine Whitlock were recognized by the board and given certificates.