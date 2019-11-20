A Lewiston school bus was hit by a car in the intersection of 17th Street and 19th Avenue in Lewiston on Tuesday morning, according to a Lewiston School District official.
None of the 11 students on board, nor the bus driver, were injured in the crash, Assistant Superintendent Lance Hansen said.
The side panel of the bus was damaged, but the bus was driven back to the district’s bus yard on Warner Avenue, Hansen said.
Another bus was dispatched to the location of the accident and the students were transferred to the new bus, which is district policy whenever a bus is involved in an accident, Hansen said.
The Lewiston Police Department was contacted for information about the accident, but didn’t release any details before press time.