Lewiston School Board will interview assistant superintendent for top post

The Lewiston School Board unanimously voted Tuesday to interview Lance Hansen for the superintendent’s job.
Hansen, a former Lewiston High School principal, has served as assistant superintendent for the past eight years.
Superintendent Bob Donaldson, who is retiring July 1, said the vote to interview Hansen was the only action taken at a special board meeting. The decision followed an executive session on personnel.
The board hopes to conduct the interview before the next regular board meeting, which is set for the second Monday in March, the superintendent said.
Donaldson has been with the school district for 32 years and spent the last eight years as its superintendent. His resignation was accepted earlier this month.