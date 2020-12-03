Lewiston School Board to sell surplus iPads

The Lewiston School Board voted to declare more than 1,000 iPads as surplus at a special meeting Wednesday, freeing up the devices so they can be sold before Christmas.
“I know the last time we were in a position to sell iPads, it was in the interest of the board of directors to be able to offer those to patrons before the holiday. This might be something of particular interest for our parents,” Superintendent Bob Donaldson said.
Those interested in purchasing an iPad will be able to place pre-orders online through Dec. 11.
The 1,195 devices that were declared surplus no longer suit the district because some of them do not support the latest versions of the Apple operating system, while others do not have the storage capacity needed.
The iPad Air devices will be sold for $100 and do not support iOS or later versions of the Apple operating system. The iPad Air 2 devices will be sold for $150 and support the iOS 14 operating system. The sale includes a charger, power cord and a case cover. Both types of iPads are 16 gigabytes.
Assistant Superintendent Lance Hansen said the school district has a 1-to-1 ratio of devices for its students, but he said some families within the district may want their own iPad to use while at home.
“Here we have a surplus of devices that families may need to assist them, even though they can still get one from us (for their child’s schooling),” Hansen said.
The devices will be distributed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 at the district office’s Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, located at 3317 12th St. Only cash will be accepted.
In previous years, people were able to come in and inspect the iPads before purchasing them, but this year the devices will be placed in plastic bags to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.
School board member Brad Cuddy said he was pleased the devices could benefit families in the district.
“I know it’s a pretty challenging time to make this happen, but I think it’s awesome you did it,” Cuddy said. “It’s great that our staff, parents and patrons can enjoy some of the value of that.”
Pre-orders can be placed online at bit.ly/3ojIXbS.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.