The Lewiston School Board will meet tonight at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Normal Hill campus.
The school board will recognize Heidi Wolf, Gretchen Wilson and Justin Miller as the 2020-21 Teachers of the Year.
Other agenda items include:
Revisions to the Educational Support Personnel Handbook.
The adoption of a resolution affirming the district’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Renewal of an agreement with the Idaho Department of Vocational Rehabilitation for transitional services for high school students with disabilities.
Proposed revisions to the 2020-21 school calendar.
A review of the status of asbestos in the schools as required by federal law.
The approval of hiring recommendations and a leave of absence request.
The Normal Hill campus is located at 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston.