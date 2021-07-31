Lewiston School District officials have reviewed applications for an empty school board position and will interview nine candidates next week, according to Superintendent Lance Hansen.
The open seat was vacated by longtime board member and former Vice President Sheri Allen, who announced her resignation earlier this month. The term expires at the end of December 2025.
The school board is comprised of five members who voluntarily serve staggered six-year terms. Candidates vying for the position are U.S. citizens and registered voters who reside within the school district.
Interviews will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the school district’s central services board room. Deliberation will happen on Thursday. The meetings are open to the public.