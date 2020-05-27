Lewiston School Board renews Donaldson’s contract through 2023

Bob Donaldson

The Lewiston School Board unanimously approved Superintendent Bob Donaldson’s contract through 2023 in a special meeting Tuesday.

The three-year contract will run from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2023.

Donaldson’s annual salary will be $135,369, the same amount he makes under his current contract. The contract typically includes a 3 percent increase, but that didn’t happen this time because of the current financial environment and budget holdbacks ordered by Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

Donaldson because the district’s superintendent in 2013.

