Lewiston School Board renews Donaldson’s contract through 2023

The Lewiston School Board unanimously approved Superintendent Bob Donaldson’s contract through 2023 in a special meeting Tuesday.
The three-year contract will run from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2023.
Donaldson’s annual salary will be $135,369, the same amount he makes under his current contract. The contract typically includes a 3 percent increase, but that didn’t happen this time because of the current financial environment and budget holdbacks ordered by Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
Donaldson because the district’s superintendent in 2013.