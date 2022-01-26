The Lewiston School Board voted unanimously to place a Lewiston School District employee on probation at a special board meeting Tuesday.
The amount of time the employee was placed on probation and the reason for the action was discussed in executive session, which is not open to the public. The amount of time an employee is placed on probation varies based on the reason for the action, according to Superintendent Lance Hansen.
After a roll call vote, the board moved into executive session. All board members were present at the meeting, which also included Hansen, board clerk Leann Hubbard, Lewiston High School Principal Kevin Driskill and director of special services Peggy Flerchinger, who all remained during the executive session.
The board was in executive session for almost two hours. When the board reconvened in the open meeting, Staci Baldwin, vice president, voted to approve the recommendation by the administration to place the employee on probation, which was seconded by board member Charlette Kremer, and approved by the board. The meeting was then adjourned.
Hansen said the decision to place an employee on probation occurs when it’s considered warranted by the administration. The board then meets in executive session to review the information on the employee and make recommendations on expected actions.
After the probationary period is over, the administration decides whether the person has met the requirements of the board to end the probation. The school board doesn’t review that decision, according to Hansen.
