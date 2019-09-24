The Lewiston School Board unanimously approved the sale of a 7.7-acre parcel to Nez Perce County on Monday night.
The property, located at the corner of Airway Avenue and 14th Street, will be sold for $350,000.
The county will use the property, which currently houses two soccer fields, for an expansion of the 25-acre Nez Perce County Fairgrounds.
The closing date for the sale should take place by the end of the month, officials said.
The Nez Perce County Fair Board plans to move the horse arena currently located on the east end of the fairgrounds to the property next to Church Field, which will make more room for a new livestock barn on the current grounds.
The money from the sale will be put into the district’s Phase 2 account for the construction of athletic venues on the campus of the new Lewiston High School, which is currently under construction in the Orchards. The high school and the adjacent A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center will open in fall of 2020.
The sale will bring the fund up to $750,000. The athletic venues include a football stadium and track; soccer fields; a softball quad; a junior varsity baseball field built to varsity regulations; and tennis courts.
Construction on Phase 2 could start in fall of 2021, according to Superintendent Bob Donaldson.