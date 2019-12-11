The Lewiston School Board took action Monday night to enter a new appraisal report for Lewiston High School into the official record. It’s the first step required before the district is able to sell any of the buildings on the current campus on Normal Hill.
Superintendent Bob Donaldson said the district still plans to move its central services offices, currently housed on 12th Street, to the main building on the campus, but he said that won’t happen until after the new high school in the Lewiston Orchards opens for the 2020-21 school year.
“We wouldn’t be moving down there at the same time we are opening the high school,” Donaldson said.
The district has garnered some interest from parties who have inquired about buying office space, the auditorium, Booth Hall and buildings east of the main school building. Those discussions have all been preliminary, Donaldson said. The district has also spoken to a buyer who may be interested in purchasing three portable buildings and moving them off the property.
Donaldson said the board action was more of a housekeeping item, so the district is prepared for the potential sale of some of the property in the future.
The appraisal value of the property is not disclosable information, Donaldson said.
Valbridge Property Advisors conducted the appraisal in a report dated Dec. 5.