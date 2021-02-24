The Lewiston School Board interviewed Assistant Superintendent Lance Hansen on Wednesday as work continues to find the next leader of the school district.
The interview lasted about two hours and took place during an executive session.
“The board wanted to, as a first step, interview Lance, knowing that he is a highly qualified candidate,” school board President Brad Rice said. “We felt that was the appropriate first step to engage with Lance to determine first and foremost of his interest in the position, but then also to effectively evaluate him as a candidate.”
Hansen has been the assistant superintendent for eight years. He previously was the principal at Lewiston High School for two years, the assistant principal at LHS for three years and spent one year as the assistant principal at Sacajawea Middle School. Before joining the Lewiston School District, he taught math in the Moscow School District for four years and spent 11 years as a teacher in the Emmett School District.
Rice said the board will likely take action on the superintendent position at its next meeting March 8. The board could offer Hansen a contract, decide to formally accept applications for the position or decide to hire a consultant to aid with the search.
“At this moment, everything is on the table for our board,” Rice said. “We have 12 days to think about it and to think about what we want to do next. The board takes this decision perhaps more seriously than any decision that we make.”
The board took no action at its special meeting. Hansen is the only person the school board has interviewed so far.
After his interview, Hansen said he’s excited for the opportunity.
“There are excellent people who work in the school district, and the community has an expectation of the schools to care for their children (and) educate their children,” Hansen said. “We’ve had tremendous community support, and it’s a great place to live. I think my almost three decades of experience brings something to this district and after being in the district, it’s given me an opportunity to build on that foundation.”
The person selected for the position will replace Superintendent Bob Donaldson, who will retire July 1.
