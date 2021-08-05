The Lewiston School District selected its newest board member Wednesday night after interviewing nine candidates for the position left by former Vice President Sherri Allen.
Dr. John Rudolph, a youth pastor and doctor of osteopathic medicine at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, was selected to fill the role following some deliberation. He’ll be officially seated to the school board Monday.
Rudolph was raised in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and his dad, Dan Rudolph, served on the Lewiston School Board for 12 years ending in 2011.
Current members interviewed the nine candidates in half-hour segments during open meetings Tuesday and Wednesday in the school district’s central services board room, where they got to learn more about the applicants and their thoughts on the unpaid role.
“It’s amazing to me that we got nine extremely qualified people who would all do well in the role,” Vice President Brad Cuddy said. “This is arguably one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make.”
Allen announced her resignation in July, and the term Rudolph will fill expires at the end of December 2025.
The school board has five members who voluntarily serve staggered six-year terms. Two school board seats, filled by Staci Baldwin and President Brad Rice, will be up for reelection this fall.
“It’s a difficult decision and we were very impressed with everything the candidates brought,” Superintendent Lance Hansen said after a motion to appoint Rudolph was unanimously approved by the four current board members.
The other applicants included Julie Whittman, Laura Bracken, Charles Stroschein, Christina Brando-Subis, Sara Bennett, Chelsea Blewett, Terilyn Farnsworth and Jon Lang.
Before adjourning, the school board approved a motion to cancel its special board meeting set for today, since deliberation was completed.
