Lewiston School Board appoints new member

The Lewiston School Board unanimously appointed Charlette Kremer to its vacant seat Tuesday.
Kremer is the former director of grants and contracts at Lewis-Clark State College. She retired from that position last July.
She will be sworn in at the next board meeting.
Kremer will finish the remainder of former board member Alexis Morgan’s term, which runs through December 2023. Morgan resigned earlier this year after relocating to Boise.
“It makes me feel good that the board has confidence in me,” said Kremer shortly after her appointment to the school board.
It was the second time Kremer interviewed for a school board appointment. In 2016, she applied for the board seat, which was ultimately given to Morgan.
She is also a member of the America’s Service Commissions board of directors and Serve Idaho, Gov. Brad Little’s commission on service and volunteerism.
“I’ve always been committed to serving the community regardless of where I lived,” Kremer said during her interview.
She said the connections she has created through the involvement of the commissions she serves on and from her time at LCSC could help the school board.
Other candidates interviewed for the position included Nick Woods and Julie Wittman.
In other board news:
On Monday, the school board approved administrative and certified contracts for the 2020-21 school year. No pay increases were awarded given the current financial challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.