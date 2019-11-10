They served their country once while in uniform, and continue to give back decades later.
You saw that all up and down Lewiston’s Main Street during Saturday’s Veterans Day parade: people who served in the military continuing to volunteer their time, helping out in their communities, coming out to honor and support those who served as they did.
For Clarkston Scoutmaster Bob Nickel, participating in the parade with Boy Scout Troop 262 was an opportunity to say thank you to all veterans.
“They have a warm spot in my heart,” he said. “I have immense respect for anyone who runs toward things that others run away from.”
Nickel’s father served in Vietnam during the early stages of the war. He spent his 21st birthday in a hospital as thanks for his efforts.
Nickel himself also served in the U.S. Army for more than three years, including 15 months in Iraq.
“It was an amazing experience,” he said of his time in Baghdad. “It made me realize how good we have things here. The local residents got one hour of electricity per day.”
Gary Uhrich and Don Richardson also served in the Army. Like Nickel, they were back at it Saturday, hitching Uhrich’s two Percheron mules up to a wagon and providing rides for four residents of the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
“I thought it would be nice, working with the veterans home and giving these heroes a ride,” Uhrich said. “We did it last year, and they wanted to do it again this year.”
Richardson, who was co-driver of the team, said Uhrich’s two mules — Jules and Kate — don’t live up to the breed’s reputation for stubbornness.
“No, Gary works with them a lot. They’re a good set,” he said. “ ’Course, he’s kind of stubborn.”
Bruce Matteson was also helping get the veterans settled in the wagon — his way of giving back to the place that took such good care of his father.
“My family is just so incredibly impressed with the level of care they provide there (at the veterans home),” Matteson said. “For the people that work there, it’s their mission to take care of these heroes.”
Matteson served six years in the Army National Guard himself. His father served in the Army Air Corps during World War II.
“He enlisted four or five days after Pearl Harbor,” he said. “His father was a World War I Marine veteran and was all for it, but it took a couple of days to convince his mother.”
To his father’s great regret, he was never posted overseas, Matteson said. His father worked stateside on B-29 bombers, serving as an airframe and engine mechanic.
Saturday’s parade was an opportunity to honor the less than 1 percent of Americans who serve in the military, as well as police, firefighters and other first responders.
It featured the usual assortment of parade vehicles, including fire trucks to classic cars and antique tractors, as well as a multitude of ATVs and motorcycles. There were marching bands and 4-H groups, dance clubs and horses.
For Bob and Lynn Smith, the fact that there was a veterans parade at all is one of the things they love about their new home. They moved here about a year ago from Bellingham.
Bob, who served four years in the U.S. Navy, said veterans don’t seem to get as much respect in the broader Seattle area as they do in this part of the country.
He and his wife enjoyed the parade with their two Yorkshire terriers, 6-year-old Shelby and 1-year-old C.J.
“We take them everywhere,” Bob said. “They don’t seem to mind it too much, until it gets noisy.”
Nichole Gallagher was also watching the parade with Ivy, her year-old German shepherd.
Ivy found a rock to play with and was probably having as much fun with that as Gallagher was watching the parade. The dog rolled around with it on the ground and tossed it in the air, having a grand time.
“I don’t know what it is about German shepherds, but they have an obsession with rocks,” Gallagher said.
When she wasn’t playing with the rock, Ivy enjoyed the parade as well.
“She loves all people and dogs,” Gallagher said — which for Ivy made Saturday’s parade a smashing success.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.