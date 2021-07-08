Lewiston’s triple-digit streak falls short of breaking record

The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s record-tying streak of triple-digit days stands, but this scorching summer isn’t over.
Mark Turner, a meteorologist at the National Weather Services in Spokane, said the mercury hit a high of 97 degrees at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday in Lewiston. Therefore, the valley’s longest string of blistering days remains at 11, which has been recorded three previous times.
But the summer of 2021 will still go down as one of the hottest and driest seasons in the books. And, according to the experts, extreme heat in this region could lead to another shot at breaking the longest-streak record.
“It’s tough to approach the record twice in one season, but I wouldn’t count it out this summer,” Turner said. “It’s been so hot, and it looks like it’s going to stay that way.”
Before this year, the most recent occurrence of 11 straight days of 100-plus temperatures in the valley was in 1967. The other two record streaks were recorded in 1897 and 1938.
Temperatures will climb again this weekend, with forecasts of 100-plus days into next week. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is in for some hot weather throughout the summer, Turner said.
In addition, winds and lightning have been moving through the region this week. With this kind of weather, power outages are possible, and the risk of wildfires is great. Officials said it’s important to be prepared for emergencies with plenty of drinking water and other supplies.
Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist throughout the week. Fire officials are reminding everyone that the current fire danger rating remains at high, and public-use restrictions involving chain saw use, smoking and off-road travel are in effect in national forests.
