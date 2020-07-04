Lewiston’s Territorial Capitol replica under new ownership

The title to the replica of Idaho’s Territorial Capitol was transferred to the Nez Perce County Historical Society this week, and the building is expected to be moved to its new location within the next few months.
The historical society needs to build a foundation for the building, constructed in 2013 by the First Territorial Capitol Building Revitalization Project, and to do that the group needs a permit members expect to be issued by the city of Lewiston next week, historical society President Dan Miller said.
“We are hoping that people will understand our goal and contribute when we ask for contributions,” Miller said. “We encourage people to visit our campus.”
The historical society has three possible movers to choose from to relocate the 20- by 30-foot building from its current location at 12th and Main streets to the lot acquired east of the historical society museum on Third Street. The historical society acquired the lot from a donation from supporter Marion Shinn.
A route also has to be chosen before the building can be relocated, and Avista Utilities will move wires along the route between the current location and the new location when it’s time for the move. That will likely happen during a quiet time with little traffic, such as an early Sunday morning, Miller said.
The structure was built on steel beams so it could be relocated. The original plan was for the replica to be as close as possible to the location of the 1862 original, which was on property now occupied by Lewis Clark Recyclers.
“We will place the capitol building as close as we can to that location, only about 150 feet away from the original location,” Miller said.
With the replica, the historical society owns four buildings, and when it is moved they will all be on the historical society campus.
“We intend to keep it open as much as possible,” Miller said “We encourage people coming to visit our campus at Third and Capital streets.”
With the title transfer complete, the Territorial Capitol Board only has a couple of actions left to take before it ceases to exist. The 501(c)(3) organization will take the funds remaining in its account, a little less than $8,000, and transfer the money to the historical society to establish a maintenance fund for the building, Board President Bill Miller said.
After the money is transferred, the board will disband the First Territorial Capitol of Idaho Revitalization Project, likely in the next couple of weeks, Bill Miller said.
“Twelve years ago, our original plan was to place it near the original site, and we’re excited that it’s going to be there, and we’re excited that the historical society is going to take it under their wing,” Bill Miller said. “It’s just good for the city and the future of Lewiston.”
The Nez Perce County Historical Society is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 306 Third St. Visitors are expected to practice social distancing and should wear masks, Miller said.
