Shortly after 5 p.m., 45 years ago today in 1977, departing KLM Flight 4805 struck Pan Am Flight 1736, which was readying to turn onto a taxiway while obscured by fog on Tenerife, Canary Islands.
The two 747 jumbo jets exploded. More than 580 people died in the deadliest accident in aviation history.
Though far away from Lewiston, the tragedy had a strong local connection that very few residents realized at the time or remember today.
In 1905, William Anton Libert brought his wife, Jane, and their nine children to Lewiston from Kaukauna, Wis. A Belgian immigrant and machinist by training, he had recently sold his interest in the Kaukauna Machine Works for $25,000, the equivalent of about $1.2 million today.
Soon a director of the Lewiston National Bank, Libert set about building a new home at 511 Seventh Ave., a house that still stands across the street from the LCSC Library. His next-door neighbor was local pharmacist Christian Osmers, who had cofounded The Owl Drug with John Ray in 1895. Osmers was opening the Idanha Pharmacy at New Sixth and Main streets. Libert and Osmers became successful partners.
Now settled in the community, the Libert children began attending the city schools. Daughter Bertha graduated with the class of 1908, with her sister Madeline following in 1910. In February 1913, tragedy struck when 24-year-old son Bill died in Lethbridge, Alberta. All the while, youngest sons Maurice and Robert were growing up.
When it came time for Maurice to enter high school, he was like his older siblings, a popular student, serving as senior class president and becoming a multi-sports athlete. When he graduated in May 1919, he gave the salutatory address. Great things were forecast for this young man.
Maurice matriculated to the University of Michigan, earned a mechanical engineering degree in 1924, and went to work for General Motors in Detroit. In 1945, he was appointed manager of GM’s New Departures Division in San Francisco. After his retirement, he and his wife Alta, whom he had married in May 1925, moved to Hemet, Calif.
Pan Am Flight 1736 departed from Los Angeles International bound for London’s Heathrow Airport with Maurice and Alta aboard, headed for vacation in southern France. On this day, he died instantly. Alta survived the crash and was evacuated to the Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. She died three weeks later on April 21.
By 1977, the Libert family name had faded in Lewiston’s collective memory, so much so that the only mention of Maurice and Alta’s death contained numerous errors, including his name.
On this anniversary, we can respectfully tell their story as it truthfully was.
Branting has done extensive study of the history of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and is the institutional historian for Lewis-Clark State College.