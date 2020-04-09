The Environmental Protection Agency settled two Clean Water Act cases with Lewiston-based Coleman Oil Co. over a 2017 fuel spill at Wenatchee, according to a news release from the agency.
The company was fined $159,000 for the spill of an estimated 3,800 gallons of biodiesel that left a sheen on the surface of the Columbia River and was traced to a ruptured underground pipe at the company’s facility. It was fined another $130,200 for fuel storage violations.
The Washington Department of Ecology and the company have worked together to manage cleanup of the site that has since been decommissioned. Coleman Oil was previously fined by the state agency.